Week 1 of the college football season has begun, and with several games played, an assessment of which coaches are on the hot seat may be made. However, coaches rarely lose their jobs due to poor performance in Week 1.

Let's take a look at who's on the hot seat.

5 college football coaches on the hot seat after Week 1

Some are on this list because they were before the season started, and others had a poor Week 1 performance.

#1 Billy Napier, Florida

Billy Napier is entering his third season in Florida, and he was one of the top coaches on the hot seat coming into the season. His performance in week 1 did not help his case, as the Gators were defeated by Miami 41-17.

Additionally, with star quarterback Graham Mertz injured, it could spell trouble for Napier.

#2 Mike Norvell, Florida State

Norvell has the disappointing distinction of being one of the only coaches of a preseason top-25-ranked team to lose already. No. 10 Seminoles lost to an unranked Georgia Tech team in week 0.

Although Norvell has had a lot of success in prior seasons, if he continues to lose to lower-ranked teams, he could get fired.

#3 Ryan Day, Ohio State

Day is starting his sixth season with Ohio State. However, his team has failed to get past Michigan for three straight years, so he's on the hot seat. If they can't again this year, he will likely be fired.

A Week 1 win over Akron is not going to affect the decision to fire him if he can't get the job done at the end of the year.

#4 Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Pittman has been on the hot seat for a while. Many fans were even surprised to see him brought back this year. Pittman has a losing record of 24-25 across four seasons, and if he cannot get Arkansas to a bowl game this year, he will likely be fired. A win over a much lesser team in Pine Bluff does not change that.

#5 Dan Lanning, Oregon

Oregon has high aspirations for this year's national title. Dan Lanning has compiled impressive regular season records in recent years, but he has yet to win a title.

The Ducks triumphed in Week 1, but the game versus Idaho was closer (24-14) than it should have been. If Lanning fails to take Oregon to the next level, he may be fired.

