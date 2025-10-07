5 hot seat coaches with super expensive buyouts immune to firing in College Football ft. Steve Sarkisian

The 2026 college football season is ongoing, and there are a couple of coaches on the hot seat. These coaches are on massive salaries but haven't had the most ideal of starts.However, due to their buyouts, it'll be hard to see their programs moving in a new direction. With that in mind, let's look at five college football coaches who are on the hot seat but are virtually immune from firing due to super expensive buyouts.5 hot seat coaches with super expensive buyouts immune to firing in College Football5. James Franklin, Penn State Nittany Lions - $56.66 Million2025 record: 3-2James Franklin led the Penn State Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoffs semifinals last season. However, this season hasn't gone according to plan for the long-term head coach.Franklin's side has suffered two losses in their first five games, and it's currently unranked. The only thing that seems to be keeping Franklin safe is his hefty $56.66 million buyout clause.Furthermore, Franklin's contract runs through 2031. It'll take a stunning collapse for the Penn State front office to pull the plug on his tenure.4. Mike Norvell - Florida State Seminoles - $58 Million2025 record: 3-2Mike Norvell led the Florida State Seminoles to a 2-10 record in 2024. It was a stunning collapse after their impressive 2023 season.Norvell likely kept his job due to the large buyout in his contract, and that remains the case in 2025. The Seminoles are 3-2 to start the season, and have lost their last two games.Mike Norvell is a much-loved figure in Florida State, but a few more disappointing results might prompt the program to make a difficult and expensive decision.3. Luke Fickell - Wisconsin Badgers - $25 Million+2025 record: 2-3Luke Fickell's Wisconsin Badgers are rooted to the bottom of the Big Ten conference. They are winless in conference games, and their head coach is under considerable pressure.Fickell received an extension last year, and a $25 million-plus buyout potentially keeps him safe. It's quite the sum for the program to pay.The Badgers have one of the toughest schedules in college football, and the top brass will likely put that into consideration before making a decision on Fickell's future.2. Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers - $62 Million2025 record: 4-1Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers tasted defeat for the first time this season against the Ole Miss Rebels. As a result, there were annual calls for Kelly's job.However, the veteran head coach's $62 million buyout clause has potentially resolved the issue. It'll take a catastrophic 2025 campaign to make the Tigers part ways with their long-time head coach.1. Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns - $64 Million2025 record: 3-2Steve Sarkisian is on the hot seat this season. The Longhorns' head coach has seen his side lose two games in their first five fixtures.The Arch Manning experience isn't going according to plan, and serious questions are being raised about Sarkisian's ability to lead the Longhorns to a national title. However, his $64 million buyout fee should buy him some time to turn the program's fortunes around.