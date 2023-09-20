Why did Arch manning pick Texas over Alabama and Georgia? Reasons explored for the true freshman Texas QB

Arch Manning is the future of the University of Texas football team, and that future looks bright for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns fans. Arch, a member of the famed Manning family, was a five-star recruit for the Texas Longhorns and the best player of their 2023 Recruiting Class according to 247Sports.

Arch, is the nephew of NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning. His grandfather Archie Manning played for Ole Miss at the college level and the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

Arch is currently in his freshman season with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns. He isn't expected to feature much this year with the team, as quarterback Quinn Ewers has a solid lock on the starting position. The Longhorns are currently 3-0, ranked No. 3 in the nation, and got a marquee victory in Week 3 against Alabama on the road.

Arch Manning's abilities and star last name attracted many suitors during his recruitment process, including the likes of Alabama and Georgia. In the end, the young gunshot chose the Texas Longhorns.

The 18-year-old seems to have been convinced by the project being built at Austin by head coach Steve Sarkisian. Also, the level of interest and interaction of Texas' QB coach A.J. Milwee positively impressed Manning. Manning's high school coach said the following regarding the level of interest expressed by Milwee. He said:

"I think I’ve talked to A.J. Milwee more than my wife the last two years."

Texas has also managed to get a hold of other highly rated recruits, like four-star receiver Ryan Niblett, ensuring that Arch Manning has the targets he needs to perform in the future.

What's next for Quinn Ewers?

Currently, Quinn Ewers has a lock on the starting position for the Longhorns. He has been consistent for Texas this year, throwing 740 yards with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions.

He has also proved that he has what it takes to perform under the spotlight, as his best game of the year so far came against Alabama in Week 2. That night Ewers threw for 349 yards with three touchdowns, as the Longhorns defeated the Crimson Tide 34-24.

Ewers is in his sophomore year, and his second one with Texas after transferring in from Ohio State. Ewers redshirted in his first and only year with the Buckeyes.

If Ewers were to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, we could see him going as a second-rounder. He would probably be picked by a time with a defined starter and would be groomed for a starting position. On the other hand, if he decides to come back for a fourth year of college football, the starting spot would be his to lose.