Arizona move to Big 12 can earn the school $30 million but only if the regents meeting approves the proposal for 16 members: Reports

An Arizona move to the Big 12 can be more than just a jump in competition for the program, but also a jump in money for the university. It is no secret that the Pac-12 is dealing with financial instability with the lack of a media rights deal.

However, an Arizona move to Big 12 would be a huge jump in revenue if it decides to make the switch. PinwheelFlowers on Reddit posted a breakdown of what the revenue could look like if the remaining teams join different conferences. If they were to join, they could earn an additional $30 million than what the Pac-12 has been paying.

This is something that could be interesting as it shows the difference between being in the Pac-12 and the Big 12. So, does it make an Arizona move to the Big 12 more likely of a scenario?

Is Arizona move to the Big 12 seemingly going to happen?

An Arizona move to the Big 12 would be a huge leap in competition and revenue for the Wildcats. It also seems like they are going to be partners with the Colorado Buffaloes in joining the conference. Rumors have been circulating for weeks that many teams were at least mulling a move, but Arizona seems to be ready to take the plunge.

Dennis Dodd @dennisdoddcbs Sources: Arizona is now a "hard lean" to join the Big 12. Scheduled to be in executive session at the moment. No word on ASU. Also, economic hangup re Washington which has figured it needs about $10 million annually to cover travel. That would impact revenue share signficantly.

This does not mean that it is final, but it simply means that Arizona is leaning towards joining the Big 12. Arizona would be a major addition to the Big 12 Mexico initiative that Commissioner Brett Yormark has set. Another issue is that if this comes into effect, the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes might not be the only teams joining the Big 12.

This is definitely something that could be happening as the Big 12 has been searching to poach some more teams in the geographical location of the Pac-12. Adding some west coast teams makes travel easier for the conference as well with a majority of the teams in the western half of the United States.

The Big 12 already has created a presence in the eastern half as well with the addition of Cincinnati this year. With some conferences, like the Big Ten, looking to expand across the continental United States, focusing on the geographical location of the conference is also a sound strategy.

Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger



yhoo.it/3qh6iRY Oregon and Washington informed Pac-12 presidents earlier that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. An invitation from the Big Ten is expected soon.

If they were to add another couple of programs throughout their expansion, expect some more western teams to join. The Big 12 expansion has been in full force lately with four teams joining for the 2023 season and at least two in 2024, this is a great look for the future of the league.