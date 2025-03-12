Boston College freshmen 2025: Top 5 football players in Bill O'Brien's program ft. Sterling Sanders

Boston College had the same 7-6 record last year as it did in 2023, but it seems as if Bill O'Brien has brought a spark to the Eagles' program. According to 247 Sports, the former Penn State and Houston Texans coach is constructing his program with the No. 68-ranked class of freshmen.

Take a look at some newcomers who could make an impact for the Eagles next season and the ones after.

Boston College freshmen 2025

Sterling Sanders, DL

Sanders is the highest-rated recruit in O'Brien's class this cycle. As a senior at Blythewood (S.C.) High School, Sanders totaled 40 tackles (17 for loss), 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. He's Boston College's first four-star recruit since running back Datrell Jones in 2023.

"Sanders was an immediate eye-catcher at practice and put together a solid week of work, especially impressing with his ability to clog rushing lanes and penetrate into the backfield at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds," 247 Sports' Hudson Standish said in January.

"While Sanders doesn't offer much upside rushing the passer, his wide base and penchant for anchoring against the run should provide Boston College immediate depth at nose tackle."

Omarion Davis, S

Davis, a three-star pledge, also had offers from Georgia Tech, Arkansas State and Charlotte. He's a top 20 overall recruit from South Carolina, according to 247Sports and On3.

He joins Boston College having put up 161 tackles over his last two prep seasons for Indian Land High School. He was an all-state honoree as a senior and was invited to the Carolina Shrine Bowl.

Shaker Reisig, QB

Reisig is another out-of-state addition for Boston College. According to statistics on MaxPreps, the Oklahoman passed for 3,019 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a senior at Tulsa's Union High School.

"Accurate passer who protects the ball while also making his fair share of 'wow' plays," 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks wrote last year. "Able to extend plays and make throws on the move. Sees the field well and keeps eyes downfield when breaking the pocket."

Reisig was previously committed to Utah before visiting O'Brien in Beantown.

TJ Green, ATH

Green, a three-star athlete from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, brings a good level of speed to O'Brien's program.

"Speedy, quick-footed athlete who has run 10.71 in the 100-meter dash, 247 Sports' Allen Trieu wrote. "Shows short area burst and change of direction in addition to pure recovery and closing speed. Lean-framed, but plays physically and uses all of his listed size. Needs to fill in and get stronger still, but is a sure tackler who doesn't shy away from contact."

Dawson Pough, WR

A native of Leesburg, Va., Pough was his high school football district's Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024. He recorded over 1,700 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior at Tuscarora High School.

