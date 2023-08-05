Brett Yormark eyeing Pac-12 loyalist for final round of expansion; it's not Arizona or Arizona state: Reports

Like a master strategist, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is putting together the final pieces of his expansion masterclass. His plan seems straightforward enough: Identify opportunities and explore them to the fullest. The Pac-12 is caving. Its marquee schools are looking for new homes. What greater opportunity is there for a conference like the Big 12, fully out to expand?

As reports have indicated over the past week, Colorado is only the first on a list of Pac-12 schools the Big 12 plans to add. Other names have emerged. And they are not average Pac-12 schools.

Arizona and Arizona State have roots in the Pac-12 going as far back as 1978. These are two of the schools most committed to the Pac-12 idea. If those aren't shocking enough, there's also the Utah Utes, whose addition to the Pac-10 in 2010 led to its metamorphosis into the Pac-12.

Utah and Colorado were important pieces of the Pac-12 dream conceived by former commissioner, Larry Scott. After their arrival transformed the conference from the Pac-10 to the Pac-12, it was expected to experience meteoric growth in media revenue and successful programs. But Scott failed to deliver on that promise after more than 10 years in office and was asked to step aside.

It was too late, however, and the deed was done. The Pac-12 had spent precious resources on rebranding and pursuing a lofty dream of its own media network. Nothing came of it. And the major schools will not be patient for too long.

The Big Ten swiftly lured away USC and UCLA. And Brett Yormark has brought Colorado back home

How Brett Yormark's hiring made the difference for the Big 12

The Big 12 handed the commissioner role to a shrewd and effective administrator in Brett Yormark. Meanwhile, the Pac-12's George Kliavkoff could not get a hold of his conference's situation, and it's now nearly beyond remedy. Sources close to both conferences are sounding convinced that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are bound for the Big 12.

Oregon and Washington are also bound for the Big Ten. It's a bit of tough luck for the Pac-12. However, it may not be as near the end of the conference as it seems right now. A probable lifeline would be to begin an aggressive expansionist agenda of its own, something it should have done a long time ago.

Already, there are schools linked to it from the Mountain West and the American Athletic Conference, like San Diego State and SMU. Which way, Pac-12?