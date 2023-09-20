Buddy Teevens family: Details about late Dartmouth Coach's wife, children, parents and more explored

The entire college football world mourned the passing of Buddy Teevens. Teevens was the head coach of the Dartmouth Big Greens football team until his unfortunate demise on Sept. 19, 2023.

He was involved in a bike accident in Mar. 2023. He was riding on his bike in St. Augustine, Florida when he got hit by a Ford F150. He sustained injuries to his spinal cord and lost his right leg in the accident. He passed away yesterday from the injuries sustained in the accident, aged 66.

Teevens is survived by his wife, Kirsten, and two children. His first child, Lindsay, graduated from the University of Florida, while his second child, Eugene IV, attended Coastal Carolina University.

Kirsten graduated from DePauw University in the early 1980s and exchanged vows with Buddy Teevens in 1985. Their marriage survived for 38 years, and together they raised a loving family that has continued to grow.

Lindsay is married with children and is a resident of Hanover, New Hampshire. Eugene IV is also married with children. Teevens was not only a loving father but also a proud grandfather.

In the months following his accident, the presence and support of his family were one of the things that kept him going. Unfortunately, injuries from the accident proved fatal.

Buddy Teevens' death and the state of the Dartmouth College community

Teeven’s passing was announced by the school president and Athletic Director of Dartmouth College in a letter to the college community. The Teevens family also wrote a letter to the school community,

“Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by his family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome. Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way.”

Sammy McCorkle, Teevens’ longtime assistant, took the reins of the Dartmouth football team during his absence. The responsibility of announcing his boss’ passing to the team fell on him on Tuesday as the team prepared for its home game against Lehigh on Saturday. A moment of silence will be observed before kickoff in remembrance of Teevens.

After the game, a memorial gathering will be held in his honor. The Big Green will be aiming for a win on Saturday when they face Lehigh, as it will be the highest honor their ‘coach’ will expect of them.