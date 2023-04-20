What happened to Buddy Teevens? Dartmouth Football coach accident injuries explored

After being involved in a bicycle accident in March, Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens had to have his right leg amputated. He was riding down the street when a pickup truck struck him. He also suffered spinal cord injuries as a result of the accident. His wife announced it to the public on Tuesday evening.

The 66-year-old coach was riding his bicycle across a major road in St. Augustine, Florida when he was struck by a truck. According to Valley News, the incident happened on March 20, 2023, at about 8:40 p.m.

Dean Paul @coachDeanPaul @DartmouthFTBL @dartmouthsports Prayers to Coach Buddy Teevens and the entire family. Proud member of the Teevens coaching tree. @DartmouthFTBL @dartmouthsports Prayers to Coach Buddy Teevens and the entire family. Proud member of the Teevens coaching tree.

Kirsten Teevens, the wife of Buddy Teevens, told the Valley News that she had her fingers crossed for a full recovery for her husband. The couple owned a house in St. Augustine, Florida, and the Teevens were crossing the A1A when the football coach was hit. He was rushed to a local hospital as soon as the incident occurred.

The crash report from the incident had not yet been finalized at the time of the news, but since then, more details have been disclosed about the incident.

Last Saturday, Dartmouth confirmed that the coach was injured in a cycling accident. They noted that the family would be the only ones to disclose specifics of his injury and that Teevens was not currently welcoming visitors.

Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens had his leg amputated post an accident

The Valley News released a statement saying that the 66-year-old coach was crossing State Road A1A, the main beach thoroughfare that runs along Florida's Atlantic coast. While crossing, Buddy Teevens was struck by a 40-year-old female driver, according to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's preliminary crash report.

The crash report disclosed that the coach's injuries were regarded as "critical." This typically means that the patient requires care in the hospital's intensive care unit. The report also states that "no illuminated lights were observed on the bicycle" and that Buddy Teevens "was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area."

Moreover, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Coach J @CHIEF8287 @FootballScoop Prayers for the Teevens family! Coach T has done so much for countless players and families in and out of the Dartmouth community to include my own! It is time for to show some support for a truly good man experiencing some hard times. Prayers for the Teevens family! Coach T has done so much for countless players and families in and out of the Dartmouth community to include my own! It is time for to show some support for a truly good man experiencing some hard times. @FootballScoop 🙏🙏🙏 Prayers for the Teevens family! Coach T has done so much for countless players and families in and out of the Dartmouth community to include my own! It is time for to show some support for a truly good man experiencing some hard times. 💯

His wife, Kirsten Teevens, released a statement through Dartmouth University:

"We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy. As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements."

She disclosed the injuries and confirmed them to the public:

"Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury. He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing."

Kirsten also thanked everyone for their respect and support during this difficult time.

"Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy. We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family. It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful."

Associate head coach Sammy McCorkle has been serving as Big Green's (Dartmouth University) acting head coach until Buddy Teevens recovers from his injuries and returns to the field.

Buddy Teevens was a former football and hockey player at Dartmouth University. He was given an honorable mention as an All-American and won the overall Ivy League title in 1978 on the gridiron. In the past, Teevens' hockey team placed third in the NCAA hockey championships during his senior year at DU.

His career skyrocketed as he went down the coaching path. He had FBS head coaching stints at Tulane and Stanford University. Buddy Teevens also worked for Steve Spurrier for some time in Florida. He worked at Dartmouth from 1987 to 1991 before returning to DU in 2005.

In 2004, Buddy Teevens was fired from Stanford University and returned to his alma mater for a second opportunity in 2005. He had a strong run during this period. Before the 3-7 campaign in 2022, the football coach had gone 56-12 over the previous six seasons and managed to win three Ivy League championships.

Teevens has a career head coaching record of 151-178-2, including 117-101-2 at Dartmouth University. He is the only coach with such a high score in Dartmouth's history. The two-time Ivy League Coach of the Year was also 20-69 over eight seasons at Tulane and Stanford during his early coaching seasons at the two universities.

Mostafa ElNahass @colchonerosva @BFBaumgartner Dartmouth head couch Buddy Teevens had his leg amputated after a driver hit him with their car while riding a bicycle @BFBaumgartner Dartmouth head couch Buddy Teevens had his leg amputated after a driver hit him with their car while riding a bicycle

Several social media users were agitated as the incident was referred to as a bicycle crash when the truth was that a female pickup truck driver hit Buddy Teevens while he was driving a bicycle.

Many anticipate that the Dartmouth football coach will make a quick recovery.

