"Usually I just get introduced as 'Ciara’s husband" - Russell Wilson cracks a joke at his own expense while delivering commencement speech at Dartmouth College

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cracked a joke at his own expense while giving a commencement speech at Dartmouth college. Wilson's wife Ciara, a star in her own right, was present at the speech given by her husband.

With the Denver quarterback being introduced as a Super Bowl winner and NFL star, the 33-year-old had jokes to tell at the start of his speech and was thankful that he was not introduced as Ciara's husband.

Wilson said:

"Thank you very much for that introduction. Usually I just get introduced as 'Ciara’s husband,' so that was cool. And, let me start by answering the question that is on so many of your minds: Yes, she’s here too."

Watch the quarterback's speech below.

As one of the most recognizable figures in sports, Wilson gave the speech 45 years after his father, Harry, graduated from Dartmouth.

Russell Wilson looking for Super Bowl win with Denver

Denver Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

After being traded to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson is expected to have Denver competing for a Super Bowl in his first season. Already with a host of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, such as Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, the Broncos are expected to put up points.

Defensively, we know what the Broncos will bring. Led by Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II, Denver added Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory to give their defense an even better chance at stopping opposing offenses.

Being in his first season with a new team, a new offense and scheme, it will likely take the 33-year-old a little while to get comfortable in Nathaniel Hackett's offense. However, such is his quality, it won't be too long before Russ is "cooking".

The AFC West is now absolutely stacked with talent as every team has upgraded. Players like J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert make the AFC West the toughest division in football.

Getting out of the division for the playoffs will be an achievement in itself. But with the 33-year-old former Seahawk under center, Denver like their chances of making it back to the postseason at a minimum.

Once there, you never know how things will unfold and the Broncos could find themselves lifting the Lombardi trophy come season's end.

