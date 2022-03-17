"This is a winning football team" - Russell Wilson sends strong message in his first appearance as Broncos QB

Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos' new starting quarterback, spoke to the media for the first time since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks in an introductory press conference.

Wilson said he was going to waive his no-trade clause for a winning team, saying the Broncos are just that:

“If I was going to wave my no trade clause it was going to be for a winning football team. This is a winning football team.”

The former Seahawks quarterback added that he moved to Colarado for only one reason. He said:

“I came here for one reason. I came here for one reason. That’s to win.”

When asked about coming to the AFC West, the quarterback said this:

“I want to play against the best. I don’t fear anything.”

The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner stated that he’d like to end his NFL career with the Broncos and win a few more Super Bowls:

"My goal is to play 10-12 more years and win 3 or 4 more Super Bowls.”

Wilson's Seattle Seahawks career

Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Wilson was the Seahawks' third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and started all 16 games in his rookie season. The former North Carolina State quarterback threw for 3,118 yards passing and 26 touchdowns.

He finished third in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year race and made his first-ever Pro Bowl in the 2012 season.

The following season, Wilson led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl as they faced the Broncos in Super Bowl 48. Seattle won their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history as they defeated Denver by a score of 43-8. Wilson went 18 of 25 for 206 yards passing and two touchdown passes.

Seattle made it back to the Super Bowl in the 2014 season but came up short in repeating as Super Bowl champions, losing 28-24 to the New England Patriots.

In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he made it nine Pro Bowls in all and is team’s all-time leader in passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292).

Playing for a new team for the first time in his career, the 33-year-old quarterback will look to take the Broncos back to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season and likely end his career in the Mile High City.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

