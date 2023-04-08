What happened to Frank Petillo Jr.? Umass Dartmouth student killed on campus

A freshman at UMass Dartmouth was recently struck and killed by a car on campus on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The student who was killed in the tragic incident was later identified as Frank Pettilo, Jr. He was 19 years old and was hit on Ring Road at around 5:30 pm.

As soon as the crash took place, the Bristol District Attorney's office said that the Umass Dartmouth student was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was declared dead. The DA further stated that the car that hit Frank was being driven by a fellow student. The student who was driving the car stayed at the scene after the crash.

Witnesses to the incident said that Frank was walking with a friend in front of his dorm and next to campus police when he was hit. Currently, no charges have been filed in the case.

Petillo's friends said that the 19-year-old boy was a member of the theater club and his demise has left them in utter shock.

What did UMass Dartmouth authorities say about the incident?

The chancellor of UMass Dartmouth, Mark SA. Fuller sent a letter to the college community, addressing the recent incident involving Frank Petillio Jr. In the letter, it was mentioned that Frank was a first-year bioengineering student.

The letter further stated that this has been a very difficult week for the Corsair community. Dr. Mark Fuller, in the letter, wrote:

"We feel a collective pain even if we do not personally know those who have passed. We sit in class together. We work together. We pass each other in the halls. We are often more connected than we realize. If you need support, please reach out to someone."

An investigation is currently underway by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit. The case has been assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with the CARS Unit of the Massachusetts State Police.

UMass Dartmouth student Alexandra Landry passed away on Friday

A Fine Arts student, Alexandra Landry, died on Friday morning. Although details about her death are currently unknown, Fuller called her a "valued member" of the community as he wrote:

"Alex brought deep talent and passion to her work. Her most recent paintings are being exhibited now at the Star Store's University Gallery as part of the MFA exhibition, and they stand as a strong testament to her life and art."

Dr. Mark Fuller also said that the school will provide extra hours at its counseling center on Friday, until 7 pm. Further information about opting for counseling can be found at www.umassd.edu/counseling. Apart from this, campus ministers from different faiths can also be contacted via 508-999-8872.

UMass Dartmouth is scheduled to hold a candlelight vigil to honor Landry and Petillo on April 10, at 8 pm.

