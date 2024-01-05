Texas native Byron Murphy II is a defensive lineman who played for the Texas Longhorns.

Murphy, at six-foot-one and 305 lbs, would be a strong addition for any NFL team. He has strong enough athletic prowess; in goal-line packages, he logged both a touchdown rushing and receiving this season. The Texas Longhorn man was a playmaker in college, which will be an upside in the NFL.

Murphy could easily go in the first round if a run on defensive lineman occurs but will most likely land in the second round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Best landing spots for Byron Murphy

#1 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot for Murphy. In an NFC with physical teams like the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys need to run stuffers like Murphy.

Dallas’ defense has been notable this season but lackluster compared to 2022. Fresh blood at the defensive line position could inject a spark the defense needs to be at the top of the NFL again.

Murphy being from De Soto, Texas is a big plus as well. Dallas could hone in on Murphy as other big names attract attention in the CFP Championship Game.

#2 Los Angeles Rams

It's impressive of Sean McVay to build a competitive team of mostly rookies and young players led by veterans like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

Donald’s future with the Rams is up in the air, possibly contingent on if the Rams make the playoffs and if they are competitive in the playoff games. Drafting Murphy would be ideal for the Rams, as he would either replace Donald or could be paired with Donald as a one-two punch combo for the Rams D-Line.

Also Read: 5-star recruit Jordan Seaton reveals tactics schools were using to take him away from Deion Sanders - "What do you wanna be, rapper or something?"

#3 Baltimore Ravens

The NFL can be described as “the rich get richer.” The draft enables teams to not only fill needs but solidify their player units.

Super Bowl favorites Baltimore Ravens have the best defense in the league. Murphy would be an excellent fit because as a rookie, he would be in the rotation for the talented unit instead of needing to turn it around for an underperforming team.

#4 Chicago Bears

The Bears will be headline central, as they have the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers. They may even get a second-round pick by trading away Justin Fields.

In theory, this pick could be used to select Murphy and bolster their already solid defensive line. The Bears are closer to playoff hopeful than many think. Their acquisition of Montez Sweat has made a meaningful impact, and he could be a great pairing with Murphy.

#5 Houston Texans

Led by standout rookie CJ Stroud, the Texans are building for long-term success. A player like Murphy would bolster their defensive line right away, as coach DeMeco Ryans has turned around the franchise into a competitive, playoff caliber team.

Murphy paired with Will Anderson would be a terrifying combination for AFC South offensive lines and quarterbacks. Moreover, Murphy being from De Soto, Texas, would be an added advantage.

Also Read: CFP National Championship vs Super Bowl: Which sporting event rules the roost in global viewership?