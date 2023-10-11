Coach Prime's elder son Deion Sanders Jr. relishes his good old playing days wearing #21 and flexes his diamond-studded watch[Photos]

Deion Sanders Jr. is the man behind the cameras of the Sanders empire and although he's now best known for his content creation abilities, he once played college football as well.

Sanders Jr. was a wide receiver for Southern Methodist University (SMU) for three years before he stopped playing to focus his energies on content creation.

He had 233 yards on 30 receptions, averaging 7.8 yards per reception and a 40-yard dash time of 4.6 seconds according to ESPN.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders Jr. reminisced about his college football playing days on his Instagram stories while rocking the #21 jersey and being hyped by his younger brother, Shilo Sanders.

In the same stories, he also shows off his diamond-studded watch that seems to be a Sanders family staple.

The Deion Sanders Jr. effect

Coach Deion Sanders hogs most of the attention in Colorado with the leftovers reserved for Shedeur Sanders and to some extent Shilo Sanders. Deion Sanders Jr. is barely spoken of since he does not play football anymore.

And yet, it is debatable whether the current Coach Prime brand would be so big if it weren't for his eldest son's efforts.

Deion Sanders Jr. owns the media company, "Well Off Media" which has been at the forefront of raw, unfiltered behind-the-scenes content related to the Colorado football program.

He releases videos showcasing Deion Sander's motivational speeches, dressing room talks, training clips, and the lives of the student-athletes. He is there during game days capturing the raw emotions that the fans, staff, and players go through.

Speaking to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, his father admitted the effect that his son's videos have had on the future of the Colorado Buffaloes and recruitment.

"Ninety-nine percent of them (recruits) told me, 'Hey, man, we watch the videos every day,’" Sanders said. "You could have the best product on Earth, but if people don’t know about it, you’re not going to sell it. It’s showing how good of a product it is. It’s showing how great Boulder actually is."

"It helps with recruiting because everyone watches it. These kids with NIL, they want to start their own brands, too, because the more you’re seen … that puts more money in the athletes’ pockets, which a lot of them are worried about today," Sanders added.

In his own special way, Deion Sanders Jr. has carved out a niche for himself in the Sanders dynasty and he's helping to build the brand for the next generation while supporting his brothers.