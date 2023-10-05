Deion Sanders Jr. shows off his luxury lifestyle with $130,000 Rolex and Corvette in early morning Colorado Buffs practice

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his family have taken college football by storm. They gave turned Boulder into their fiefdom both with winning football and a flashy lifestyle off of the gridiron.

Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. is responsible for the huge social media splash that the Buffs have been making since the Sanders came to town.

His "Well Off" media channel gives fans peeks into the behind-the-scenes operations of the Colorado football program and has become a popular platform for fans.

Sanders Jr. was the latest to show off his luxury lifestyle with an Instagram story boasting his $130,000 Rolex and Corvette headed for training before the clash pitting Colorado against Arizona State.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders continues to rise

It has been a chastening few weeks for the Colorado Buffaloes after a humbling defeat away to the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans.

The one shining light has been Deion Sanders Jr.'s younger brother, QB Shedeur Sanders who has had to operate without the talents of two-way star Travis Hunter.

He has kept the Buffaloes afloat in games that they had no chance of winning.

After the narrow loss against USC, where Shedeur Sanders threw for 371 yards resulting in four touchdowns almost sparking a heroic comeback, Deion Sanders was full of praise for his son.

“He’s unflappable,” Sanders said. “And he’s very wise and understanding of what he sees out there in the field. He thinks a multitude of things through, but he’s a dynamic athlete and a dynamic young man. I’m proud to be his father — and his coach.”

On an episode of the "First Draft" podcast, former San Fransisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reid was full of praise for the maverick QB.

“I’ve been blown away by Shedeur Sanders,” Reid said. “I’ve really enjoyed diving into his film. As a former quarterback, I love seeing guys who are super accurate and I think he has the best accuracy of any quarterback in this class. He has a plan all the time, he understands how to attack coverage, but the thing that I like the most about Shedeur is he embraces the spotlight.”

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,781 yards in a Colorado jersey this season which ranks him No. 2 in the nation among quarterbacks.

Considering the fact that he has played only five FBS games in his career, the statistics show the immense potential that he possesses and why analysts are right to get excited about him.