Erik Burkhardt and Johnny Manziel had always been under fire with the agent looking out for his rebellious client.

In the Netflix documentary on Manziel titled "UNTOLD: Johnny Football," Erik Burkhardt shared several stories previously unknown to football fans.

Thanks to Burkhardt, Manziel was picked No. 22 in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. Although his time with the franchise did not fare well, Manziel was waived by the Browns in 2016.

Johnny Football was waived off after he was arrested for misdemeanor and assault against his then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. Burkhardt finally released a statement after dropping him as a client,

"It is with deep regret that, after several emotional and very personal discussions with his family, his doctors, and my client himself, I have made the decision to terminate my professional relationship with Johnny Manziel. "

Erik Burkhardt had briefly joined hands with Manziel when the star attempted a comeback in 2018.

Did Erik Burkhardt enable Johnny Manziel's drug use?

Johnny Manziel's addiction to cocaine and oxycontin was no big secret. He lived life on the fast lane. He started using drugs in his prime as a Texas A&M prospect.

Manziel's agent, Erik Burkhardt, did not shy away from his involvement in the drama surrounding his client's drug use.

Burkhardt explained he tried to keep Manziel clean for the NFL draft combine so that he could make it into the NFL. The night before a private workout with the Browns, Manziel's receivers wasted themselves.

The next day, Manziel's lawyer and agent explained,

“It’s Weekend at Bernie’s,” Burkhardt said, “like, how can we get him to the finish line? The wheels are coming off every day.”

When Burkhardt finally did drop Johnny, he indicated that he had tried to help him to no avail,

"Though I will remain a friend and Johnny's supporter, and he knows I have worked tirelessly to arrange a number of professional options for him to continue to pursue, it has become painfully obvious that his future rests solely in his own hands."

Were Johnny Manziel's behavior and subsequent self-sabotage enabled by the people around him, including Burkhardt? There will always be two sides to the story of the maverick Johnny Manziel.