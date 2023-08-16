The Netflix documentary "Untold: Johnny Football," has made shocking revelations, including Johnny Manziel's drug use. It's one of the many parts in his meteoric rise and fall.

The documentary brought to limelight Manziel's stardom at Texas A&M, tumultuous two years in the NFL and various pro teams. The admission of trying to make a drug test appear in his favor has raised eyebrows and questions about Manziel.

Johnny Manziel's drug use: A tale of talent, turmoil and tests

Johnny Manziel was unconditionally helped by his agent, Erik Burkhardt, who knew of his drug use. The Texas A&M player had partied the previous night. Burkhardt devised a plan for Manziel to visit his dad at a hospital during the NFL combine.

Other tests were passed by Manziel with the aid of a fourth-string quarterback at Texas A&M.

As the news hit fans, they debated Johnny Manziel's demeanor and career choices.

Fan reactions included calling him a "generational idiot who ruined his career" to his story being called "really sad."

The expectations associated with him joining the NFL were sky-high, but he was dropped by the Cleveland Browns after two stormy seasons.

QB's rocky past and controversies

Johnny Manziel was diagnosed as bipolar, and he chose his way to his downfall. The story left many aghast. However, Manziel's rocky past led to a feedback loop from hell that kept on making him worse.

"I got diagnosed as bipolar, and I felt like it was the same as being called an alcoholic or a drug addict,” Manzield said on "UNTOLD."

The controversial life had more than just Manziel's drug use. He became a party to domestic violence, revealed by his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

After the difficult backlash around that long relationship, he tried to build another one. Marrying Bre Tiesi, worked out well for him until it didn't. His marriage ended in divorce, his career was in shatters and his health went for a toss as he was mentally struck.