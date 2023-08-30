Sports is usually celebrated by everyone from fathers to uncles, even children. But for those who can legally drink, alcohol is also an integral part of any sports gameday, specifically a college football gameday.

That being said, we're looking to answer the question, "Do SEC schools sell alcohol at games?" So without any further ado, let's begin.

Do SEC schools sell alcohol at games?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Yes, a total of ten SEC schools do sell alcohol at games. Some of these names are LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Missouri. Alabama followed suit in 2022, allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages at Bryant-Denny (via The Crimson White). Texas, Florida, Ole Miss, and Kentucky are also in the group. Georgia and Auburn are among those SEC member schools that still don't allow booze inside stadiums today.

Post 2019, the SEC had finally allowed member schools to sell booze at stadiums (via Sports Illustrated). However, to this day, some of the schools still prohibit alcoholic drinks inside their stadiums. Before 2019, the sale of alcohol at all SEC stadiums was completely banned.

Is it a good idea to sell alcohol at college football games?

A lot of people wonder whether is it smart or not to sell alcoholic drinks at college football games. But no matter what they think, the SEC itself did lift their conference-wide ban to begin with. Although no immediately accessible information points to one reason, one can infer the obvious: it's money.

College football teams are always looking for new ways to generate revenue. For example, Ohio State made an extra $1.23 million from selling alcohol inside Ohio Stadium back in 2017 (via The Lantern). However, this also increased the likelihood of fans getting too rowdy for their good, often leading to their arrest.

So, in terms of money, yes, it's a good idea to sell booze at football games.

Looking forward

Will this trend continue? The sale of alcohol will likely remain at college football stadiums in the SEC (and the NCAA) for the foreseeable future. Barring any concerns of fans drinking themselves too much and getting arrested, the monetary benefits for these schools are clear.