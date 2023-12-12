Does Nick Saban own Ferrari dealerships? Exploring the Alabama HC's tryst with supercars

It's no secret that Alabama head coach Nick Saban, as famous and legendary as he is, has a taste for the finer things in life. Aside from football, Saban is believed to be most passionate about cars. Really fast cars, specifically Ferraris.

But let's get to the meat of this post. Does Nick Saban own a Ferrari dealership?

Yes, he does. Or at least, he partly owns it.

Saban is a part-owner of a dealership called The Prancing Horse of Nashville (via AL.com). This dealership sells luxury Ferraris in the city, and is actually one of only 60 dealerships of its kind in the world. The dealership itself has a massive 43,400-square-foot showroom located near the Nashville International Airport.

But while the focus of this post is on Nick Saban's Ferrari dealership, he also owns a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Birmingham, Alabama. Dream Motor Group, co-owned by Saban, has reportedly also bought two more Mercedes dealerships in South Florida for an estimated $700 million. Safe to say, even if the legendary Crimson Tide head coach steps away from football, he'll be more than taken care of financially.

Nick Saban's car collection

As the highest-paid college football coach at the moment, Nick Saban has more than enough dough to buy any kind of car he wants. And he certainly drives around in style.

Since he partly owns a Ferrari dealership, of course he has his own Ferrari. He showed the car off recently to Alabama commit Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., with Kirkpatrick posting a video on social media of Saban firing up his engine:

College football fans loved the video. However, that Ferrari--a $227,000 2023 Portofino M Class (via Outkick)--is far from the only fancy car that Nick Saban has in his garage.

He also owns a 2015 Mercedes GT Edition 1 (since he also has a Mercedes-Benz dealership), which cost him a cool $130,000. He bought the car the very year it came out, which was after he signed his $6.5 million/year contract extension with Alabama. Aside from this, Mercedes-Benz even released a special Nick Saban Signature Series Sprinter (via Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham).

