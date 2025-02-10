Donovan Ezeiruaku NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Boston College DE ft. Atlanta Falcons

Donovan Ezeiruaku had a breakout senior season in 2024. The Boston College Eagles defensive end was unblockable off the edge, finishing the year with 80 tackles, 16.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Williamston, New Jersey, native will now try to do it in the NFL. Ezeiraku is quick off the edge and has a nice repertoire of pass-rushing moves. He also works well with his hands when taking on blockers and is versatile enough to take on tight ends in pass coverage.

Perhaps his biggest issue is his lack of size. At 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, he is undersized for an NFL defensive end. Some teams might view him as a pass-rush specialist more than an every-down defensive lineman, even though he's been able to hold his own against the run and showed good power over the season.

Top three landing spots for Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Donovan Ezeiruaku is strong against the run despite being undersized for a defensive end. - Source: Imagn

According to some draft experts, Donovan Ezeiruaku is expected to be selected somewhere in the second round of the NFL draft. While his draft position is a little volatile, the Boston College defensive end is considered to be in the No. 40 to 60 pick range.

Teams will consider the defensive end's sudden rise in production. He only had two sacks in 2023, and his previous high was 7.5 in 2022.

Donovan Ezeiruaku could still improve on his draft stock through the predraft workouts. With rushing the passer considered an important element in today’s NFL, he should receive some attention.

#3, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have enough size on the defensive line to not be turned away by Ezeiruaku’s smaller frame. The BC product’s skills rushing the passer would be valuable for Philadelphia.

While the Eagles have one of the best defenses in the NFL, they don’t have an elite pass rusher off the edge. Having a loaded defense already, Philadelphia can afford to get a pass-rush specialist in the draft and perhaps someone who can take over for Brandon Graham if he decides to retire this season.

Mixing Donovan Ezeiruaku’s ability off the edge with the inside rush from Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis would make the Eagles an even more dangerous front. He could contribute on a young and still ascending defense.

#2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have established themselves as a contender in the NFC, it’s also true that there are some glaring holes on the roster, and the biggest one might be at edge rusher.

The Bucs tied in 10th place in sacks this season, but their leading sackers came from the interior, with defensive tackles Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea, as well as inside linebacker Lavonte David, leading the way.

In their wild-card playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, their inability to pressure Jayden Daniels off the edge was evident. Donovan Ezeiruaku could be an answer there. Like Philadelphia, the Buccaneers have such a big defensive line that the BC player’s size shouldn’t be an issue.

#1, Atlanta Falcons

Even after acquiring Matthew Judon last year, no potential contender struggled putting pressure on the quarterback more than the Atlanta Falcons, who finished 31st in the NFL in total sacks.

The Falcons need all the help they can get, and Donovan Ezeiruaku could fill in nicely as an edge rusher. The Falcons have a strong defensive unit elsewhere, but the secondary has also suffered due to the lack of a pass rush.

Another thing to consider is Atlanta has little cap room to sign a free-agent pass rusher. After passing on Dallas Turner last year, the best route to address the position might be through the draft.

