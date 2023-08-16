Fact Check: Does Johnny Manziel have a kid? 

Former Cleveland Browns star Johnny Manziel was an enigmatic football presence. During his heyday, he was plastered on every TV screen and was the poster boy for college football, but he disappeared just as suddenly.

The Netflix documentary, "UNTOLD: Johnny Football," has resurrected Manziel mania but in a different way. A decade ago, he represented an unorthodox and brash approach to superstardom. Now, he's being used as a cautionary tale.

One of the reasons Manziel was so famous apart from his prodigious talent was his lifestyle off of it. He was a genuine superstar, partying with celebrities and dating actresses and models.

The most famous of his exes is Bre Tiesi, a model, actress and realtor who started dating him in 2016 during the rockiest period of his tumultuous career.

He had just been waived by the Cleveland Browns and dropped by his agent, Erik Burkhardt, when they started dating. He was, in fact, waived because he had been arrested on charges of domestic violence against a different ex, Colleen Crowley.

Manziel and Tiesi dated, got engaged in 2017 got married in 2018, separated in 2019 and got divorced in 2021. They did not have any children together, and Manziel does not have any children with any of his exes either.

A year after the divorce, Bre Tiesi gave birth to media personality Nick Cannon's eighth child on June 28, 2022.

Johnny Manziel is currently dating social media influencer Kenzie Werner.

Johnny Manziel's drug use

It is no secret that Johnny Manziel was addicted to drugs as early as his heyday with the Texas A&M Aggies.

In the Netflix documentary, his agent Erik Burkhardt alleges that the school's fourth-string quarterback took his drug tests for him. It was further revealed that as hard as Burkhardt tried to keep him clean, Manziel could not comply.

Manziel explained somberly how empty he felt and that it all culminated in a $5 million bender after which he planned to commit suicide.

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could, and then my plan was to take my life,” Manziel said. “I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

When he pulled the trigger, nothing happened.

“Still to this day, don’t know what happened," Manziel said. "But the gun just clicked on me.”

Johnny Manziel's life has had stratospheric highs and valley lows, and the documentary shows just how crazy the Manziel train really was.