How is Kenzie Werner related to Johnny Manziel? Exploring the relationship history of the Texas A&M alum

Johnny Manziel aka Johnny Football was not only known for his flashy lifestyle outside the gridiron but also his prodigious talent as a quarterback for Texas A&M.

From partying with stars to dating a string of models and actresses, Manziel has enjoyed his time at the height of his fame.

His off-the-football-field distractions caught up with him and put his once-promising football career to the ground.

Of his exes, Colleen Crowley and Bre Tiesi are the most well-known.

Manziel's name has recently been tied to Houston native, microblader, and owner of the brand 'Brows by Kenzie,' Kenzie Werner.

Werner also doubles up as a social media influencer who has 49,000 followers on Instagram and 150,000 on TikTok. In April, photos of Werner injured and bleeding were posted on her story.

The caption read, “This is from Johnny Manziel.” She later came out to clarify that her account had been hacked and that the bruises were received from a champagne bottle falling on her.

“Was hacked last night. Just got my account back. Please disregard what was posted. It isn’t as it seems.”

Kenzie Werner's Instagram story

Johnny Manziel's troubled past

Johnny Manziel was college football's original bad boy with many of his more outrageous anecdotes floating around.

In his documentary, his Texas A&M teammates claimed that he would miss training to go and party; they added that he would even appear for games with a hangover but still put in incredible performances.

Manziel's then agent Erik Burkhardt was well aware of his drug addiction and detailed on how he tried to keep his client in line.

"I was drug testing him every other week because I know that's gonna come up, and I want to be able to go, ‘Here's 25 drug tests. I've been testing him.’"

The diligence of his agent was paying off but at the most crucial time of the year, Johnny Manziel's discipline broke. Manziel explained what went wrong just before the NFL draft combine.

"I was really, really good until the week before the Combine in Indy, and I finally just broke. I didn't remember much of the night. I woke up in a hotel room and didn't know how I got there."

Not all his actions were funny though. When Johnny Manziel was arrested on the charge against his then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, the Cleveland Browns waived him.

His longtime agent Erik Burkhardt also dropped him as a client. Although Manziel may never play football again, he has one of football's greatest 'what-if' stories due to his prodigious talent.