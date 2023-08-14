Fact check: Is Taryn Manning related to Peyton Manning?

Taryn Manning has been trending lately due to her controversial statements about being canceled in Hollywood and by fans. The debate has led to many football fans asking whether she is related to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Taryn is an actress and recording artist who got her big break when she appeared in the movie, "8 Mile," opposite hip-hop artist Eminem in 2002 as Janeane.

Taryn Manning's most prominent role came in the television series, "Orange Is the New Black," as Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett.

Peyton Manning is a legendary NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. At the time, he was the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl with two teams.

It was recently announced that he's returning to his alma mater, the University of Tennessee as a professor. He's joining the College of Communication and Information in the fall term.

Their surnames are simply coincidental, and Peyton and Taryn are in no way related.

Taryn Manning's controversies

Taryn is no stranger to controversy, and she recently went on a rant on Instagram about being canceled in Hollywood, which caused an uproar.

"I am sick of hiding my truth. I'll never work again in sh-- Hollywood. They canceled me. My whole life has been dedicated to this craft for nothing. Humiliated. Most abusive life I've endured. You were so blaming everyone but yourself. And you discreetly and in secret love him too. Period," Taryn Manning said.

She further went on to proclaim her love for former U.S. President Donald Trump:

"If I told you the number of agents and managers who love him, you would barf. I love you, Donny. In all your mistakes and the tool you are, you're my hero. The most un racist human on this planet. The lies they speak about you hurt."

Taryn Manning has landed in legal trouble several times after being arrested for assault on two of her ex-girlfriends. She was also found to have falsified contact violations with her ex, Jeanine Heller, causing her to be falsely imprisoned.

Peyton Manning's NFL venture

Peyton Manning was recently linked with joining an ownership group seeking to take over the Denver Broncos. A ruling was recently made that allows the team to go for sale on auction.

He made his name with the Indianapolis Colts but has switched his attention to beating out competition for the Broncos sale. John Elway, the franchise's current President of Football Operations, is also in the running.