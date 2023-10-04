Former Colorado HC admits Caleb Williams is a Patrick Mahomes clone after his dominant 6-touchdown performance against the Buffs in Week 5

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams put in an inspiring performance against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder to lead his team to a narrow win.

Despite the Trojans defense crumbling in the second half and getting outscored 27-14, Williams was imperious all night. He threw 30-of-40 for 403 yards and tied his career high 6-touchdowns.

On the "Dan Patrick Show," Former Colorado coach Rick Neuheisel made a strong comparison between Williams and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I see Patrick Mahomes. I see a guy that just basically understands, certainly, the play called, but then loves to play the play that he creates by extension," Neuheisel said. "Kind of has a sixth sense of where these guys are going to end up being and can throw them open. He’s magnificent.”

The experts have their say on Caleb Williams

As the reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams should probably deserve anything but praise and some have divided opinion even with his dominant performances every weekend.

Before the clash against Colorado, Deion Sanders was full of praise for the Heisman holder.

"Everything," Sanders said. "The kid (Williams) is a playmaker. Deserved the Heisman Trophy a year ago, which he secured. I love to see his personality on commercials and in pressers. He's the epitome of class and confidence in what he brings to the table. He makes plays. He makes that team go. He's a handful."

In an episode of "Undisputed," former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson was rooting for Shedeur Sanders against Williams as the better quarterback.

“He has been working with more than Shedeur," Johnson said. "He’s [Williams] been playing college football for three years at the power five level and Shedeur has only been playing it for four games.”

Fox Sports analyst and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho went to bat for Caleb Williams when it was suggested that Colorado would have won the game had they had their injured stars available on "Speak Live."

"I just don't like the excuses," he said. "The reason I don't like the excuses is because Caleb Williams gets busy versus everybody. Caleb was going to get busy regardless of who was out there. He had six touchdown passes y'all, he had four in the first half. 204 passing yards in the first half, he was on pace for 508 passing yards."

Whatever the sports analysts think of Caleb Williams, if he decides to declare for the 2024 draft, he is still likely to be picked No. 1 overall due to his relentless consistency in the past couple of seasons.