"Get this bottle to respond": Nick Saban was once furious when questioned about Kirby Smart joining Georgia as head coach

Former Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, did not hold back whenever it came to defending his team and his turf. In December 2015, when Kirby Smart's move to Georgia was rumored, Saban's response was nothing short of fiery.

During a press conference, he refused to entertain questions about his defensive coordinator's potential departure, using a bottle of Coca-Cola as a prop to stress his point:

“I know you would like to some kind of way extract something out of this bottle that’s not there. It’s not there. You all speculate and create things and then you want people to respond to it. You can get this bottle to respond to it because I don’t know anything more about it.”

Despite the media pressure about the situation, Saban did acknowledge that he had addressed the situation with his team.

“The coaches really care about the players and the players care about the coaches. And if you really care about the coaches and you know a guy’s done a great job and he’s worked real hard to create another opportunity for himself, you ought to be happy for him."

The relationship between Saban and Smart spans two decades, from their initial meeting at a private airport in Mobile, Alabama, to their time together at LSU and later at Alabama.

Kirby Smart shows his respect for Nick Saban

The departure of Nick Saban from the coaching landscape after the SEC Championship was a moment of transition for Kirby Smart too. The Georgia HC acknowledged Saban's influence on his own career as he commended the legendary coach’s leadership and the respect they shared, throughout the years.

“Nick’s been great. Been very supportive of me and my family. Enjoyed it.”

Their relationship traces back to Smart's nine seasons at Alabama, starting in 2007, where he witnessed firsthand the excellence Saban instilled in the program. After Smart’s move to the Bulldogs in 2016, the duo shared competitive matchups over the years, including the SEC Championship games and a memorable 2017 national championship showdown.

Smart's tenure at Georgia brought a new dimension to the rivalry, as he aimed to match Saban's standards of success. The 2021 SEC Championship victory over Saban’s powerhouse was one such incident.

Their 2024 matchup will start a new era in the Alabama-Georgia rivalry, it being the first time without Nick Saban calling the shots for the Crimson Tide from the sidelines.

