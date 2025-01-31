Grey Zabel Draft Projection: Exploring top 5 landing spots for North Dakota State OT ft. San Francisco 49ers

Few players have impressed as much as Grey Zabel in the first couple of days of Senior Bowl practices. One of the big strengths of the North Dakota State offensive tackle is his versatility. He manned every position on the Bison line at some point and has looked strong in front of scouts during Senior Bowl practices.

Consistent offensive linemen are difficult to find and someone who can swiftly switch positions has added value in the eyes of scouts.He is a powerful run blocker, with good size and strength. His arm length is a little short for a tackle (32.25 inches) and he struggled at times guarding the edge which means he’s probably suited as an inside lineman in the NFL.

Grey Zabel could be drafted as early as the first round after his impressive showing in Mobile. Here are five potential landing spots for the North Dakota State offensive lineman.

Top 5 landing spots for Grey Zabel in the NFL Draft

Grey Zabel was dominant in Senior Bowl practices. - Source: Imagn

#5. New England Patriots

With their quarterback of the future in place, the New England Patriots should now turn their attention into giving him the tools to succeed. While the team has many needs on both sides of the ball, protecting their investment with a strong line should be the top priority.

The offensive line ranked last in run-blocking in 2024 per PFF. Their pass blocking wasn’t much better. While the Pats should target the top playmaker available with the third overall pick, they should look to improve at the trenches with their following selections. Grey Zabel would be a solid building block and his versatility would offer flexibility so they can plug him wherever help is needed.

#4. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins struggled on the offensive line in 2024. Guards Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones all struggled in the interior. With center Aaron Brewer still in his prime, adding the North Dakota State product would give them a good foundation.

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history is well documented, so they need better protection up front. But that’s not all. Mike McDaniel prioritizes the running game, but it was difficult to get going at times with no space in the middle. Zabel’s run blocking looks like a good fit in Miami.

#3. Houston Texans

While the Houston Texans have a good, young quarterback in CJ Stroud and a supporting cast that includes Nico Collins, Joe Mixon and Tank Dell (whenever he recovers), their offensive line requires an upgrade.

Stroud was sacked eight times in the Divisional Playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans also struggled to open lanes for Mixon, who ran for over 100 yards only once in his last six games of the season including the playoffs. Grey Zabel could boost both the running game and pass protection on the interior of the line.

#2. Chicago Bears

No line surrendered more sacks than the Chicago Bears in 2024. With Caleb Williams entering his second season as a pro and Ben Johnson coming in as a new head coach, the Bears need to keep their franchise quarterback clean so he can develop.

Chicago needs help at every position on the offensive line and that’s where Grey Zabel’s versatility becomes a huge asset. Zabel is also a consistent blocker, so he could be a solid piece to build around.

Last year the Bears bet on skill position players to build the offense around. In 2025, they should focus on the offensive line.

#1. San Francisco 49ers

There was probably no bigger disappointment in 2024 than the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan’s squad went from losing the Super Bowl to dropping out of the playoffs entirely. Their offensive line needs younger pieces.

Tackle Trent Williams might retire before next season and guard Aaron Banks is likely to leave via free agency. The fit is almost perfect for Grey Zabel. Few teams run the ball as much and as well as the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo have had success in Shanahan’s run heavy scheme.

Zabel excels as a run blocker and has a raw power that would be welcomed in San Francisco. While the Niners are coming off a disappointing season, they have the personnel to still contend for a title. Adding strength to their offensive line would be a step in the right direction.

