How much will EA Sports College Football 25 cost? Estimating the price range of the game based on previous releases

EA Sports College Football 25 is garnering a lot of hype among gamers. The franchise has not seen a new college football game since the release of NCAA College Football 14 in 2013. And now, with Electronic Arts working on bringing back the title for its beloved fanbase, gamers are constantly waiting for regular updates about the progression of its release.

Another aspect that fans will be curious about is the game's price. So how much is EA Sports College Football 25 going to cost?

How much will EA Sports College Football 25 cost?

As per reports, the latest edition of the EA-developed video game is estimated to cost around $70 on its release. It is expected to be released this summer, while the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

EA Sports also decided not to re-negotiate its licensing with the NCAA. This means the game will be released under the "College Football" branding rather than "NCAA Football," which it was previously known as. Furthermore, because of the decade-long non-existence of the franchise, NCAA College Football 14 had a jaw-dropping resale value, costing well over a hundred dollars on sites like eBay.

One of the main reasons behind this high value is that the lawsuit regarding NIL sponsorship for players had gone on for a long time and recently saw some changes in its rules.

Unlike back then, players can now earn through their name, image, and likeness. In adjusting to these new regulations, EA Sports offers players a standardized compensation of $600 and a free copy of the game to use their models in-game.

EA Sports has a plan to battle high-profile opt-outs from its College Football 25 game

One factor the company needs to focus on is that not every athlete, especially high-profile players, will decide to be on board with the standardized package to have their name, image and likeness in the game. Thus, EA Sports has another way of tackling this crisis.

As per reports, the company is also partnering with these athletes to make them ambassadors of the game. This means they will receive additional NIL compensations to help market the product upon its release. It will allow EA Sports to find some leeway with these high-profile players while not completely opening the door of negotiation for every athlete.

