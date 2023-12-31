“I have no idea how’s he doing this”: When Primetime Deion Sanders' resilience left John Madden impressed during game vs Green Bay Packers

Deion Sanders baffled legendary coach and commentator John Madden with his play and commitment during a 1999 regular season matchup for the Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers. Madden and Al Michaels were the commentors from the booth.

Early in the first quarter, Sanders pulled up injured while running to cover Green Bay’s wide receiver Corey Bradford, which resulted in an overthrown pass. Sanders was visibly in pain, struggling to walk off the field. Madden commented how it looked to be a pulled hamstring for Sanders.

Cowboys Star wide receiver Michael Irving embraced Sanders on the sideline and spoke into Sander’s ear. Madden conjectured that Irving was telling Sanders that he was injured and shouldn’t play. The two, Sanders and Irving, were great friends even though they played on separate sides of the ball. They helped the Cowboys win the 1996 Super Bowl together.

To Madden’s and Texas Stadium's surprise, Sanders returned to the game fielding a punt return as well as disrupting passes from his cornerback position. Madden said:

“I have no idea how he's doing this”

When Sanders departed for the locker room, Madden believed he was done for the game. It was believed he had a pulled hamstring and possibly a pulled groin. When not in the game, Sanders had ice wrapped around both of his legs.

The Cowboys went on to win the game 27-13, improving their then record to 5-4 with the help of Sanders’ monstrous toughness.

Deion Sanders brings primetime to his play and coaching

Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is an outspoken personality, to say the least. One aspect not always reported about Sanders is his toughness during his playing days.

A living legend in the world of American sports, Sanders, is a former professional football and baseball player, sports analyst and coach. He earned the nickname "Prime Time" for his flashy playing style and charismatic personality.

His exceptional athleticism and versatility allowed him to excel in both the National Football League and Major League Baseball, a feat achieved by very few athletes. Sanders was a standout cornerback in the NFL, known for his incredible speed, agility, and playmaking abilities. Over his illustrious football career, he played for several teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and others.

Sanders' skills as player is what he wishes to translate as a coach at the collegiate level for Colorado. After going 4-8 this past season in their final PAC-12 season, Sanders is set to bring "Primetime energy" to the Big 12.

