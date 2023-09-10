NCAAF

In Photos: Angel Reese sparks internet buzz with unique "one-legged" outfit

By Anushree Gupta
Modified Sep 10, 2023 04:08 IST
LSU v Iowa
Angel Reese sparks internet buzz

Angel Reese, named the Most Outstanding Player of 2023, has been vocal about turning negative narratives into positives and moving forward with determination.

Reese never fails to stun when it comes to her looks or her charismatic personality. In an interview with ESPN, the star said she as a black woman wishes to stand up for girls without a voice and be a role model for them.

Angel sent her fans abuzz when she posted pictures of her sporting a one-legged legging.

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings
Reese Stuns in one-legged outfit
Reese Stuns in one-legged outfit
Angel Reese sparks fan reactions
Angel Reese sparks fan reactions
Angel Reese poses with an adorable smile
Angel Reese poses with an adorable smile
Angel Reese- the young basketball beauty
Angel Reese- the young basketball beauty

Fans swoop in with their reactions for Reese

They made sure to drop comments in appreciation of her.

Fan react to Angel Reese&#039;s post
Fan react to Angel Reese's post

Where is Angel Reese from?

Reese started her career at St. Frances Academy, a school known for its athletic tradition. She was a part of an All-Metro first-team for four years and was named the All-Metro Player of the Year twice.

She was born in Randallstown, a suburb located in Baltimore, Maryland. The place is famously known for producing great basketball talents. Her parents Angel and Michael both played professionally overseas. She has a step-brother named Michael who embarked on the same journey. Reese's cousin Jordan was drafted at No.14 by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023.

Reese led her LSU team to a national championship. As her final college season approaches, she strives to be an inspiration to women worldwide.

Reese has received a lot of recognition, including the 023 Best Breakthrough Athlete at ESPYS. She is valued at a staggering $1.6 million for NIL from the LSU. Her year was satisfying enough for her to announce her long-distance relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher. It will be a unique experience as they grow and follow their dreams, grinding to be incredible at what they do.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel

Quick Links

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...