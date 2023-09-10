In Photos: Angel Reese sparks internet buzz with unique "one-legged" outfit

Angel Reese, named the Most Outstanding Player of 2023, has been vocal about turning negative narratives into positives and moving forward with determination.

Reese never fails to stun when it comes to her looks or her charismatic personality. In an interview with ESPN, the star said she as a black woman wishes to stand up for girls without a voice and be a role model for them.

Angel sent her fans abuzz when she posted pictures of her sporting a one-legged legging.

Where is Angel Reese from?

Reese started her career at St. Frances Academy, a school known for its athletic tradition. She was a part of an All-Metro first-team for four years and was named the All-Metro Player of the Year twice.

She was born in Randallstown, a suburb located in Baltimore, Maryland. The place is famously known for producing great basketball talents. Her parents Angel and Michael both played professionally overseas. She has a step-brother named Michael who embarked on the same journey. Reese's cousin Jordan was drafted at No.14 by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2023.

Reese led her LSU team to a national championship. As her final college season approaches, she strives to be an inspiration to women worldwide.

Reese has received a lot of recognition, including the 023 Best Breakthrough Athlete at ESPYS. She is valued at a staggering $1.6 million for NIL from the LSU. Her year was satisfying enough for her to announce her long-distance relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher. It will be a unique experience as they grow and follow their dreams, grinding to be incredible at what they do.

