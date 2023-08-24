Is Brandon Spikes related to Takeo Spikes? Exploring the relationship history of the Florida Gators' alum

Brandon Spikes was widely acknowledged as one of the most aggressive players in college football, while Takeo Spikes was known as the man with the largest neck in the NFL. But do they share more than just a surname?

Brandon was a two-time All-American linebacker who formed the spine of coach Urban Meyer's all-conquering Florida Gators team. During his time in Florida, he won two BCS national championships.

His achievements led to him being a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, and he was picked No. 62 by the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL draft.

Takeo Spikes played for Auburn and was the 1997 Southeastern Conference championship game MVP against Peyton Manning's Tennessee.

Takeo was picked No. 13 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1998 NFL draft. He is part of a select group of only seven linebackers to have over 200 appearances in the NFL.

Brandon Spikes is, in fact, Takeo Spikes' younger cousin. Takeo tells the story of how he found out that they were cousins.

"I started hearing his name and I said to myself, 'I wonder,'" Takeo Spikes said. "My father always told me about other relatives, but everyone on his side died off. So, I didn't think there was any way, but I still had a hunch."

Takeo and Brandon Spikes both played for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. Brandon explains how his older cousin inspired him.

"His influence on me was definitely just inspiring me to be great," he said. "Inspiring me to have a dream and chase it."

Brandon Spikes and the Swamp Kings

Netflix announced an intriguing addition to its "UNTOLD" category, "Swamp Kings," a documentary that takes a look behind the scenes of the all-conquering Florida Gators team under coach Urban Meyer.

Brandon Spikes was the leader of the defense while Tim Tebow was the quarterback helping the Gators to win two BCS national championships.

The most publicized aspect of the Brandon Spikes-Tim Tebow relationship was their spat that divided the dressing room.

It all began when Spikes got into an argument with the quarterback during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs before halftime. It escalated in the dressing room and Spikes almost fought the Heisman-winning quarterback.

Coach Urban Meyer talked about his perspective on the situation between Spikes and Tebow:

"My alpha on defense, my alpha on offense, two guys that were leaders were having a big argument, and I know whose fault it was. It was mine."

The Gators finished the regular season undefeated but were finally beaten by Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide on their way to the first national championship of the Saban era.