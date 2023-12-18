Is Carson Beck playing in the bowl game? Georgia QB's status explored ahead of Orange Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has put an end to speculation about his immediate future on the field, confirming his participation in the 2023 Orange Bowl against Florida State.
Despite recent uncertainty surrounding his long-term tenure at the University of Georgia (UGA), Beck made it clear during a fan event in Atlanta that he is fully committed to leading the Bulldogs against the undefeated Florida State on December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
In response to questions from reporters at the Academy Sports and Outdoors event, Beck affirmed:
“Yeah, I’m playing in the game. I mean, I think people know that unless they don’t. But, yes, officially, I am playing in the game.”
This statement provides relief for Georgia fans and ensures that head coach Kirby Smart will have his starting quarterback for the highly anticipated Orange Bowl matchup.
Carson Beck's uncertain future beyond the Orange Bowl
Carson Beck's dedication to the Orange Bowl is evident, yet his plans after this game stay unclear. The senior quarterback called choosing his football path beyond 2023 "the toughest decision ever."
Rumors suggest that Beck may enter the NFL draft or transfer portal after his fourth Georgia season. Taking over as starter from two-time national champ Stetson Bennett, Beck led the Bulldogs to a stellar 12–1 record in 2023.
However, after losing the SEC championship to Alabama, Georgia finished at No. 6. Beck's choice grows more tangled due to the striking data he showed during 2023's games.
Playing quarterback, he flung the ball a whopping 3,738 yards, keeping 72.4% of throws on target. His precision and capability shone through 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
The quarterback's skill at decoding defenses and placing accurate passes was vital for Georgia's offensive victories all season. He played a big part subbing in for Stetson Bennett, a two-time national champ caller.
The quarterback's stats show his growth over time, with clear jumps in completion rate and passer rating. Beck's command on the field fueled Georgia's wins this season, proving he can handle the stress of leading a top college team.
With an extra year of eligibility from COVID, Beck has routes to weigh before deciding.
