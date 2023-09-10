Is Mel Tucker married? Looking at the personal life of Michigan State HC amid Brenda Tracy's sexual harassment allegations against him

Sexual misconduct activist Brenda Tracy's allegations of sexual harassment against Michigan State HC Mel Tucker have turned the CFB world upside down. An official investigation is now underway. People now want to know more about Mel Tucker in the wake of the allegations.

One question that comes to mind is, is Mel Tucker married? And what else do we know about this situation? We're going to answer these questions here.

Is Mel Tucker married?

Yes, The Michigan State football head coach has been married for over 20 years to his wife Jo-Ellyn Tucker, who is a former practicing lawyer.

She has a profile on the Michigan state government's website. According to AS, Jo-Ellyn is listed as a former attorney "with a deep passion for organizational leadership, nonprofit volunteer service, and stewardship." After having served as a practicing lawyer, Tucker reportedly went on to focus on community work and working with nonprofits.

Her profile is as follows:

Board Member, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region

Founding Partner & Board President, Investment Club

Board Member, Capital Area Humane Society

She finished her Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School and also holds a B.A. in English from the University of Illinois. The Tuckers share two sons, Joseph and Christian, the former being the eldest.

As of now, Jo has not commented on the allegations against her husband.

Brenda Tracy's sexual allegations against Mel Tucker

Tracy's sexual harassment allegations are among the biggest topics in college football at this moment. Mel was accused of sexual harassment during a phone call with the activist on April 28, 2022.

Tracy's complaint against Tucker was filed in December 2022 (via U.S.A. Today). Ironically, this happened right after Mel invited Tracy twice to speak to the Michigan football team about sexual misconduct. She reportedly visited the campus in August 2021 and April 2022.

MSU has hired an external Title IX attorney to investigate into the matter, with a formal hearing slated for October 5-6.

Potential setbacks for Tucker following the recent allegations

Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal believes Tucker's admission is "probably enough" to nullify what remains of his contract. He signed a 10-year, $95 million contract to coach Michigan State in 2021. But he does have a termination clause that states he will still be paid the entire amount of his contract if he does get fired.

