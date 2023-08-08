The Pac-12 fell rapidly in recent days, and analyst Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on conference realignment, which is in its prime and in full effect. The conference is left with just four members. This was shocking news, as the latest teams took off in a matter of days.

The Big 10 is now home to 18 teams, having most of their newcomers from Pac-12. The remaining Pac-12 colleges are Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford and Cal. The first two might move to the Big Ten.

As Big 10 now has more market viability, the teams are considering making a move to the conference. Colin Cowherd believes that, considering the current status of the Pac-12 and Big 10, it would not be a surprise if its remnants make a move.

"The four best football programs in the Pac-12, arguably three, for sure: Washington, Oregon, USC, and then Utah's better than UCLA," Cowherd said. "But sometimes market size matters. They're all going to greener pastures.

"I grew up with Pac-12 football, but it has been eroding for years. It's out of touch. It's too precious, too snooty. And the Big Ten's a better product now. And going forward, it's not even arguable."

What remains of the Pac-12 might as well be swallowed, as eyes are now set on the Mountain West conference.

Colin Cowherd terms Pac-12 as a dying conference

Conference realignment

The Pac-12 has had its ratings on the low for the past decade. Recently, it's been struggling to get a streaming deal, although to no avail.

"The Pac-12 was unstable," Cowherd said. "A dying conference, couldn't get a TV contract or a streaming deal lined up."

With the last few schools remaining in the Pac-12, a merger is rumored between Mountain West and the league, which is probably a sensible approach.