Jonathon Brooks of the Texas Longhorns is the No. 1 tailback for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. This is even after he tore his ACL in November 2023.

Brooks was the backup going into the season. He won the starting job and exploded onto the scene. He rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns before his injury.

Talent-wise, Brooks is a first-round pick, but with the running back position being in a unique state in recent years, it will be interesting to see where Brooks lands. The Atlanta Falcons made headlines in the last draft by selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the 8th overall pick. Could this repeat in 2024?

Best landing spots for Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

#1. New York Giants

The New York Giants are baffling at times. They nailed getting Brian Daboll as their head coach. Yet, they faltered in signing Daniel Jones to a $40 million contract. Jones was lackluster this season and then got injured.

This and the Saquon Barkley franchise tag situation are making a mess for the Giants. They should move on from Jones and Barkley to start fresh.

The Giants could easily pull off what the Falcons did in 2023. They could draft Jonathon Brooks high in the first round. But, like the Falcons, they do not have a capable quarterback. Though it does seem likely, they will move on from Saquon Barkley.

#2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans should move off from Derrick Henry and free up cap space by drafting Brooks. It looks like the team will part ways with head coach Mike Vrabel. So, this could be a solid opportunity in a winnable division for a new coach to design an offense around quarterback Will Levis and Brooks.

#3. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings released Dalvin Cook before 2023. While Alexander Mattison performed well at times, Brooks would be a solid addition to a sneaky offense.

If Kirk Cousins returns to the Vikings and Justin Jefferson can stay healthy, this could be an even higher-caliber offense. In Vikings fashion, they were one of the teams in the most one-score games, a trend since head coach Kevin O'Connell arrived.

They can create an electric offense with Cousins, Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Brooks.

#4. Los Angeles Chargers

After firing Brandon Staley, the Chargers will be looking for a new coach for 2024. It also seems the team will move off of star running back Austin Ekeler. This makes an ideal landing spot for Brooks if the Chargers land Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, who loves to run the ball.

The Chargers having star franchise quarterback Justin Herbert makes this interesting for Brooks and Harbaugh.

#5. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys had a solid one-two punch with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard prior to the 2023 season. Elliott was released and headed to the New England Patriots, while Pollard became the number one back and severely underperformed.

With a solid offense around Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may look to add Brooks to regain that dual running back spark.

