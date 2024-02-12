Xavier Worthy took to Instagram to react to Alicia Keys' Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday. The former Texas Longhorns wide receiver shared a snap from her performance with Usher. He also had a hilarious reaction to Keys’ goof-up that occurred early in the set.

Usher lit up Allegiant Stadium with his halftime performance as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers. Keys joined him for the hit, ‘If I Ain't Got You,’ but her voice cracked at the start of her performance, something she quickly rectified. Worthy picked up on that and was quick to react.

Here is what Xavier Worthy had to say about Alicia Keys’ performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas:

“Yea this crazy,” Worthy wrote in her Instagram story.

Worthy's reaction to Alicia Keys' performance.

Apart from Keys, an ensemble of music stars descended on Las Vegas to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. While Post Malone and Andra Day gave the event an electrifying start before the game, Reba McEntire captivated the audience with her rendition of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.' Usher took the stage at halftime, aided by Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, among others. Even the Jackson State marching band ‘Sonic Boom of the South’ made a surprise appearance with the singer.

The Chiefs lifted their third Super Bowl title in half a decade after narrowly defeating the Niners in overtime. They became the first team to win the Lombardi back-to-back in 19 years, a feat last achieved by Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in 2005.

Taking a look at Xavier Worthy’s 2024 NFL Draft projection

Xavier Worthy declared for the 2024 NFL Draft at the start of the year after spending three seasons with the Longhorns. He recorded 197 receptions for the team, gaining a total of 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in those three years. His junior year in 2023 was the best he has ever produced in his collegiate career, crossing the 1000-yard mark for the season with 1014 receiving yards.

The $1.1 million NIL-valued athlete has established himself as a solid late first-round or early second-round pick. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, the wide receiver reminded him of Marquise Brown, who played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners before being drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

