Stefon Diggs’ fashion sense seems to have impressed Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian. The Texas Longhorns' first lady took to Instagram to share the Buffalo Bills wide receiver’s bold pregame outfit. And while she said that only a few would understand the dress, surely the fashion designer in her does comprehend it.

Diggs has dabbled with fashion the whole NFL offseason this year. He even made an appearance in the Met Gala, an event known for its bold fashion outlook. And now, he chose to wear a kilt as his pregame outfit in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Here is what Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's fashion designer wife Loreal Sarkisian had to say about the Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs' bold fashion choice.

“Only a few will understand! And the varsity is,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story with a fire emoji.

Credit: Loreal Sarkisian IG

Loreal was right on the money. Diggs' look received mixed reaction from the fans on social media. While some appreciated his choice of clothes before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, others criticized it.

The star wide receiver has previously stated that he has been into fashion since his childhood, even when his family struggled financially. Apparently, he even got in trouble for his habits with his parents, but the nose for a style statement never went away. This year, it has been evident more than ever.

Stefon Diggs’ style statements in the past

It's not the first time this year that the $12 million-worth Stefon Diggs has raised eyebrows with his sartorial style. Earlier in March, he made his way to the fashion capital of the world for the Paris Fashion Week. And he chose to go there in the Squid Game attire.

In January, he faced trolling over another pregame outfit. Just before the divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Diggs wore baggy khaki cargo pants with a black T-shirt and sneakers. He topped it with a hand-woven skii mask that only showed his eyes.

He also featured in a Vogue photoshoot in June. The magazine feature showed the NFL star in all sorts of fashionable outfits.

Diggs is a fashionista and will remain so. It would be interesting to see what the wide receiver can come up with next time.

