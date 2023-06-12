IN PHOTOS: Stefon Diggs and Vogue tease stunning collab amid Bills WR's absence from minicamp

Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills' primary receiver, has been nowhere to be found in practices lately. No one has been able to identify exactly where he is right now, but he is not exactly out of the public eye either.

On Sunday, No Cap Visions, a filmography company based in Florida, released a teaser video of Diggs' upcoming feature for fashion magazine Vogue:

It was accompanied by images of the three-time Pro Bowler wearing all sorts of stylish clothes, starting with this heavily distressed denim jacket and pants and black shoes with red laces:

Stefon Diggs posing for Vogue - images via Instagram

At certain points, he even lowers the jacket to reveal his heavily-inked body:

Stefon Diggs posing for Vogue - images via Instagram

He also covers his head with a black and white shawl:

Stefon Diggs posing for Vogue - images via Instagram

In another set, he wears a ripped navy-blue jacket/sweater over a white shirt and oversized wool shorts:

Stefon Diggs posing for Vogue - images via Instagram

He even dons costume armor that evokes football pads:

Diggs posing for Vogue - images via Instagram

This is not the first time Diggs has posed for the cameras wearing lavish clothes. Last month, he appeared at the Met Gala in a tweed Tommy Hilfiger suit. Hopefully, the Bills' 2023 season goes as smoothly as their primary aerial target's photoshoot.

Why has Stefon Diggs been skipping Bills practices lately?

OTA's are not mandatory for players, and Diggs has been known to skip them. But his recent absences have come with much more scrutiny than before. He was last seen arguing with his quarterback Josh Allen during the Bills' Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He then left the locker room before his teammates and coaches even got there after it ended.

He then posted these tweets:

DIGGS @stefondiggs Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah

DIGGS @stefondiggs Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah

DIGGS @stefondiggs It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result. It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.

The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski attempted to figure out the reason behind Diggs' absence recently:

"Why, exactly, is he not here? Is it because he truly is unhappy with something in the organization? Only Diggs knows the answers to those questions at the moment. He could put that speculation to bed by showing up to practice."

It cannot have been about money, as Diggs is beginning his four-year, $96-million extension. However, whatever it is, he and the Bills need each other if they want to win the AFC East for the fourth straight time.

