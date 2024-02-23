Lane Kiffin took to X on Friday to praise 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel for sharing his struggles in his latest interview. Kiffin said he loved the honesty and openness that Manziel showed during his appearance on NFL legend Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast on Wednesday.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach also hoped that the former Cleveland Browns quarterback's struggles might help someone going through them.

Manziel sat down with ESPN host Shannon Sharpe to pour his heart out about what went wrong in his career in the league. He had a successful career at the college level but struggled to replicate it at the professional level.

While the former Texas A&M Aggies star opened up about "losing himself," Kiffin, with a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, had great things to say about him.

“Cool to hear you get deep and honest. 'In that I lost who I was.' I hope this helps some people who are struggling or lost today,” Kiffin wrote while sharing the interview video.

Manziel enjoyed a productive time with the Aggies, winning the Heisman in his sophomore year. The Cleveland Browns picked him up in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. But he endured two difficult seasons in Cleveland and never really pinned his starting spot. After the 2015 season, he was released by the Browns, never to take the field in the NFL again.

In his interview with Sharpe, Manziel opened up about the demons he had to fight that derailed his NFL career.

Johnny Manziel thought partying helped his game

Johnny Manziel told Shannon Sharpe that he thought partying helped his game during his college career. He said he partied hard on Tuesdays and Thursdays and didn't lose a step. And that is what he carried with him into the NFL.

“I was living my life at that point to appease what other people expected from me or wanted from me,” Manziel said. “I wasn't living in the right way. I was there to tell people what they wanted to hear and had people around me say, ‘This is how you need to carry yourself.’ And in that, I lost who I was.”

Johnny Manziel also expressed his regret for disrespecting the likes of LeBron James and rapper Drake during his time in Cleveland. They might still be unhappy with him because they tried to help him, but he let them down.

What do you think about the former talent opening up about what really went wrong? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

