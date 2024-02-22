Johnny Manziel was supposed to be the savior of the Cleveland Browns franchise. The former Texas A&M quarterback was a highly touted prospect in the 2014 NFL draft. Manziel was hyped to go as one of the top five picks in the draft.

The Browns selected him as the 22nd overall pick in the first round. But that was his only highlight in the NFL. Manziel's drug addiction and self-sabotage resulted in his downfall. He found himself out of the league when the Browns released him after the 2015 season.

On Wednesday, Johnny Manziel appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, where he opened up on disrespecting LeBron James and regrets letting him and rapper Drake down, among many other topics discussed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, if I handle my business in the proper way, I make him (Drake) proud, right, our relationship changes like so like that's there's a lot of people that I let down," Manziel said. "I truly feel like him and Lebron at a point in time for people that I really really let down."

Manziel mentioned that LeBron James and Maverick Carter took him under their wings and realized the opportunity he had to stand out and be great. He believes they are probably still pissed at him to this day because LeBron and Maverick don't lose betting on something they feel is a sure thing.

"And what I did, and the way I carried myself in the way that I was in my time during Cleveland was pure and blatant disrespect to them for giving me everything that I could have ever needed to be successful." ... "I haven't completely truly got over yet, you know how I let them down," Manziel added.

Johnny Manziel points to struggles with depression for not capitalizing on opportunities with LeBron James

On the same podcast, Johnny Manziel pointed to his depression and mental state for not being able to make the most of the opportunities with LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

"And he tried to take me under his wing", Manziel said of LeBron, who invited him to play poker and watch games. "And I'm just kind of nudging it away because of where my mental is, and being just fully depressed in where I was in my life. Is that an excuse? Absolutely not."

"I regret disrespecting LeBron and making sure what it meant to me. Showing him that I give a f**k enough to just do what's right." ... "I owe those people apology. And hopefully one day down the line I'll be able to have the opportunity as a man to be able to look them in the eye and be able to do that," he added.

Expand Tweet

Manziel showed immense potential coming into the NFL. He played lights out in college. He became the first-ever freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012. His accomplishments turned him into a college football legend.

He failed to replicate it on the biggest stage due to his drug addiction, off-field controversies and legal issues, which deteriorated his career.