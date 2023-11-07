3X Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe drops his top 5 HBCU NFL players of all time ft. Jerry Rice, Peter Walton, and more

Former NFL tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe recently shared his top 5 HBCU NFL players of all time. These players have left an indelible mark on the NFL and have earned their rightful place among the football greats.

Historically Black colleges and universities have produced some exceptional football talent over the years. Sharpe, the former host of the Fox show “Undisputed,” is also an HBCU alumnus.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

With Shannon Sharpe naming his top 5 HBCU players on ESPN's "First Take," let's delve into the achievements of these remarkable athletes.

#1. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice, a Mississippi Valley State University alumnus, is regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Numerous records, including most career receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895) and touchdown receptions (208), marked his collegiate career.

Rice's NFL journey began when the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the 1985 NFL draft. He had a Hall of Fame career, winning three Super Bowls and earning Super Bowl MVP honors. His NFL records, such as most receiving yards and touchdowns, showcase his unrivaled prowess as a receiver.

#2. Walter Payton

Walter Payton, who played for Jackson State University, is often celebrated as one of the greatest players in NFL history. His college career was equally remarkable, setting records for rushing yards and touchdowns. Payton was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1975 and spent his entire career with the team.

His impressive NFL records for rushing yards (275) and touchdowns (110) solidify his status as an all-time great running back. Payton was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time First-Team All-Pro selection, leaving an indomitable legacy.

#3. Mel Blount

Mel Blount, an alumnus of Southern University, was a dominant cornerback during his NFL career. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1970, he helped the team win four Super Bowls and was named First-Team All-Pro five times.

Blount was known for his aggressive play style and ability to intercept passes, ending his career with 52 interceptions. His impact on the defensive side of the game is still celebrated today.

#4. Art Shell

Art Shell, who played for Maryland Eastern Shore, made a significant mark as an offensive tackle in the NFL. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 1968, he spent his entire career with the team, contributing to three Super Bowl victories and earning six First-Team All-Pro selections.

Shell's size, strength and athleticism on the offensive line helped create opportunities for some of the NFL's greatest running backs.

#5. Doug Williams

Doug Williams, hailing from Grambling State University, broke barriers as a pioneering African-American quarterback in the NFL. Drafted in the first round of the 1978 NFL draft, Williams went on to lead the Washington Redskins to a Super Bowl victory in 1988.

He became the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP award. His legacy extends beyond his achievements on the field, as he paved the way for future generations of African-American quarterbacks.

Shannon Sharpe: A Hall of Famer's Honorable Tribute

As a three-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame, Shannon Sharpe's football credentials are nothing short of legendary.

During his illustrious NFL career, the Savannah State product played in 204 regular-season games, amassing 815 receptions for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Shannon Sharpe was a vital part of the Denver Broncos and later the Baltimore Ravens, significantly contributing to his teams' successes.

One of Shannon Sharpe's most remarkable feats is his record of winning 12 consecutive playoff games, a testament to his ability to perform at the highest level when it mattered most.