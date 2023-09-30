How many black starting quarterbacks are there in the NFL? Listing all QBs

In February, when Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts faced off in the first Super Bowl game featuring two black-starting quarterbacks, they made NFL history.

Another significant milestone for black quarterbacks was achieved in the first round of the 2023 NFL season.

In the first week of the season, 14 black quarterbacks—three more than in the first week of the 2022 season—competed for NFL teams for the first time in league history. Week 1 starting black quarterbacks for NFL teams include:

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

Justin Fields - Chicago Bears

Desmond Ridder - Atlanta Falcons

Joshua Dobbs - Arizona Cardinals

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts

C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

The NFL's new quarterback mark epitomizes the significant shift in perceptions of race in the country.

It's safe to say that in 2023, black players will become more well-liked in the league, particularly quarterbacks.

In April, during the NFL Draft, the first three quarterbacks selected were black athletes—the first time in NFL history this has happened.

Before players like Michael Vick, the first black quarterback to be taken with the first overall choice in the NFL draft, and Randall Cunningham completely transformed the position.

Players like Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts have become role models in the league.

Which NFL team has had the most Black quarterbacks?

The Philadelphia Eagles have started more black quarterbacks in the NFL than any other team.

According to Readjack.com, the Eagles have started black quarterbacks in 381 NFL games, which is 131 more than the Seattle Seahawks in third place and 41 more than the Tennessee Titans in second.

The Eagles have never shied away from starting a black man at center, dating back to Randall Cunningham's debut in 1985 and continuing through Rodney Peete, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Vince Young, and Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles and the NFL have advanced to the present day thanks to the contributions and historical significance of each of these black quarterbacks.