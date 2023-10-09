Who has the most receiving touchdowns in NFL history? Listing top 10 players

Receiving touchdowns is a vital metric used to grade pass catchers in the NFL. This stat line goes a long way in determining the legacy of a receiver. We have had dozens of incredible receiving touchdown savants in the NFL, but one sits heads and shoulders over the rest in terms of receiving TDs.

That player is San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice. Rice has the most receiving touchdowns in NFL history, with the Hall of Famer hauling in a remarkable 197 during his two-decade-long career.

In this article, we also take a look at the other members of the top 10 receiving TDs list. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Top 10 receiving touchdowns leaders in the NFL

Here's the top ten ranking of receiving touchdowns leaders in the National Football League.

#T9 Steve Largent, Wide Receiver - 100

The Seattle Seahawks legendary wideout crossed the end zone 100 times in his Hall of Fame career.

Largent was one of the 1970s and 80s' best receivers and is by far the finest pass catcher to come out of Seattle. With his 100 receiving touchdowns, Largent ranks joint second with the next player on our list.

#T9 Tim Brown, Wide Receiver - 100

Oakland Raiders legend Tim Brown was a red zone threat in his stellar NFL career. The Hall of Famer torched defenses for years on the gridiron, amassing 100 receiving TDs in the process.

#8 Tony Gonzalez, Tight End - 111

Some regard Gonzalez as the most outstanding tight end of all time for some reason.

First off, his 111 receiving touchdowns as a tight end is simply absurd, especially considering the fact that Gonzalez was a decent blocker during his time on the gridiron as well.

#7 Antonio Gates, Tight End - 116

According to stats, Gates is the best pass-catching tight end of all time. Numbers don't lie, and no tight end found the end zone more times than the San Diego legend with his 116 tuddies.

#6 Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver - 121

Fitzgerald played like the ball was glued to his palms, as the Arizona Cardinals pass-catcher hardly ever dropped the ball.

That helped him to 121 receiving touchdowns in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. It's just a matter of time before Fitzgerald gets his bust in Canton.

#5 Marvin Harrison, Wide Receiver - 128

The Indianapolis Colts legend was one of the best pass catchers of his generation and has 128 reasons why he was inducted into the Hall of game.

Harrison Sr. racked up the touchdowns in the 13 years of his career with the Colts. Let's see whether his namesake son can live up to his lofty expectations in 2024 and beyond.

#4 Cris Carter, Wide Receiver - 130

Carter held the receiving touchdowns record for many years before three players surpassed him. Carter did so before the offensive boom of the 21st century, which makes his 130 receiving touchdowns even more special.

#3 Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver - 153

Owens might have been called a lot of things in his NFL career, but one thing you couldn't label him as an average receiver.

In fact, T.O. was arguably the league's finest pass catcher in the 2000s alongside Randy Moss. Owens played for five teams and has franchise records at all of them.

#2 Randy Moss, Wide Receiver - 156

An iconic end zone move was named after Moss during his legendary NFL career. That goes to show how iconic the Hall of Famer was during his time on the gridiron.

Moss racked up 156 receiving TDs in his career and did so while mossing opponents with no regard for their feelings.

#1 Jerry Rice, Wide Receiver - 197

No pass catcher comes close to Rice in most statistical categories, and this is just one of many. He amassed almost 200 receiving yards in his Hall of Fame career and was really one of his kind.