Steelers vs. Titans TNF Week 9 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - November 02 | NFL 2023 Season

It will be an All-American Football Conference showdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans for TNF Week 9. The Steelers are coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars wherein they scored only 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons thanks to Will Levis’ solid performance in his first NFL start. This game is crucial for both teams as they fight for postseason spots in the highly competitive AFC.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Game Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

Date & Time: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds

Spread

Steelers -3

Titans +3

Moneyline

Steelers -155

Titans +130

Total

Over 37 (-110)

Under 37 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans: TNF Week 9 Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation is uncertain after Kenny Pickett abruptly left their Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a rib injury. Mitch Trubisky filled in, throwing a touchdown and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Titans will give rookie Will Levis the start in this TNF Week 9 contest. He threw four touchdowns, three to DeAndre Hopkins in his NFL debut. However, selecting the under 37 makes sense because both defenses can shut down opponents if they’re on a roll.

Derrick Henry going over 70.5 rushing yards is a good bet because he had 101 yards on 22 carries against the Atlanta Falcons. After a slow start, he returns to peak form after tallying at least 97 rushing yards in three of his last four games.

You can parlay this prop bet with Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer (+130) because Pittsburgh is giving up 137.1 rushing yards per game, the sixth-worst rate through Week 8.

Conversely, take on Pickett going over 217.5 passing yards (-105). Being a full participant in their Wednesday practice is a positive sign for his TNF Week 9 availability. He can surpass that mark, but not by much, because the Titans surrender 232 passing yards per game, and he has gone over 217 yards in five of seven games.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans: Key injuries

Steelers

QB Kenny Pickett (Rib)

S Damontae Kazee (Hand)

RB Anthony McFarland (Knee)

DB Levi Wallace (Foot) - Questionable

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring) - Out

DT Cameron Heyward (Groin)

Titans

OT Chris Hubbard (Concussion) - Out

CB Anthony Kendall (Knee) - Unspecified

QB Ryan Tannehill (Ankle) - Out

RB Derrick Henry (Ankle) - Unspecified

WR DeAndre Hopkins (Toe) - Unspecified

CB Roger McCreary (Hamstring) - Out

DT Jeffery Simmons (Ankle) - Unspecified

RB Tyjae Spears (Ankle) - Unspecified

DB Mike Brown (Ankle) - Out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Thumb)

TE Josh Whyle (Concussion) - Unspecified

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans: Head-to-head

The Steelers have a 48-32 advantage against the Titans heading into this 2023 TNF Week 9 game. That figure includes Titans games when they were still the Houston Oilers. Pittsburgh won their last encounter with Tennessee, 19-13, on December 19, 2021. Mike Tomlin’s crew is on a four-game winning streak over the Titans, dating back to November 2014.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans prediction

Can Will Levis replicate his impressive NFL debut? Four touchdowns are nothing to sneer at, but he did it against a team with only 13 sacks coming into that Week 8 game. Meanwhile, the Steelers have 22 sacks leading into this TNF Week 9 encounter. Tennessee’s offensive line will have their hands full against T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh’s front seven.

But while the Steelers can neutralize Levis' passing approach, the Titans will likely deploy a conservative approach with Henry running the show. Conversely, Mike Vrabel’s solid run defense can help contain Najee Harris’ production.

Pittsburgh’s offense is also a concern, even if they’ve won two of their last three games, averaging 17 points per contest. Despite that concern, Pittsburgh will still emerge victorious from this low-scoring contest.

Prediction

Steelers will win their TNF Week 9 showdown against the Titans 17-14.