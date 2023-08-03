4 new teams leaving Pac-12 will become part of the Big Ten expansion as Tony Petitti almost strikes a late-night package for 2024: Reports

Teams leaving Pac-12 and getting linked to other conferences have become hot topics of discussion in the CFB world. Similarly, the Big Ten expansion has created new havoc in the re-alignment space. With the Pac-12 seemingly struggling to hold onto their own teams due to a lack of a media rights deal, other conferences have been picking them off.

The Monty Show tweeted that there are four teams that could be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten expansion beginning in 2024.

YouTube: The Monty Show @TheMontyShow TV industry sources tell me ESPN & the BIG 10 have had talks over the last several weeks about adding a BIG 10 late night package beginning in 2024 to accommodate Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal, including a Friday Night game. 1/2

The programs have been consistent in many different reports about the four teams potentially leaving, meaning there is smoke there.

The Big Ten adding a late-night package and a Friday night game would also be interesting, as not many college football games happen until Saturday.

This could be a big plus for the Big Ten if they were to add it. It would also help out the traveling for the west coast teams as UCLA and USC join the conference in 2024 as well. This Big Ten expansion could really do wonders for the league as it tries to be seen as a top-tier conference.

Are all teams leaving Pac-12 heading to be a part of the Big Ten expansion?

When looking at most college conferences, they are typically in a specific geographical location. The Southeastern Conference dominates the southeast United States, while the Pac-12 used to control the western section of the country. However, things seem to be changing with conference realignment.

The Big Ten has two pristine universities joining their conference in 2024, and those aren't the only additions. Focusing on the western portion of the United States could simply be picking at the carcasses of the Pac-12 as they struggle with media rights.

More teams in line to leave George Kliavkoff's Pac-12

With the possibility of eight more teams leaving the conference, things can get dicey for the health of the Pac-12.

Teams are focused on joining the Big Ten due to the fact that their distribution share will be anywhere from $80 to $100 million per year and could continue to increase. However, heading west is not the only option, as the Big Ten expansion has to be felt everywhere.

One other addition seems to be the Florida State Seminoles who have a footprint in the southeastern portion of the United States.

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has been focusing on expanding the conference throughout his first year in charge. More media markets focused on the Big Ten mean better exposure. They have the possibility of drastically impacting college football at its very core.

Strength in numbers has never seemed more apparent, and the Big Ten has adopted that mindset going forward.