A former student is coming after Nick Saban on the golf course. In an interview with WKRG’s Simone Elite, former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron dropped a bold message to his former head coach regarding his golf prowess. He is waiting for the current UFL season to end to challenge Saban in the game he has taken up since retirement.

McCarron is a part of the St. Louis Battlehswks in the UFL and is getting ready for the start of the season. The spring football league will kick off on March 30 and McCaron’s team will take the field against the Michigan Panthers.

The three-time BCS national champion QB said he will challenge Coach Saban once the UFL season comes to a close, hopefully on June 16.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I told him I’m coming as soon as this season is over with and I get a little bit of a break. I’m coming to whip his a** in some golf and get some NIL money that I missed out on,” McCarron told Eli in the interview.

Expand Tweet

The $5 million UFL star also congratulated the seven-time national champion head coach on his retirement and said that it was time for him to go enjoy his drink and his life.

“Just told him how proud I was of him. I mean what an absolute run it was. Hell, it's time for him to go enjoy his drink, enjoy life and go play some golf,” he said, before revealing about the challenge.

Also read: "Today, Coach blessed me with so much knowledge": Larry Fitzgerald's son shares first impressions of Nick Saban's coaching anecdotes after meeting him

AJ McCarron’s run with Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa

Nick Saban coached AJ McCarron from 2010 to 2013. During his career at Tuscaloosa, the quarterback earned three national championships, making him one of the few players to accomplish this feat. As a result, he became known as one of the program's most successful signal callers.

In those four seasons, McCarron threw for a total of 9,019 passing yards in 686 completions. He scored 77 passing touchdowns for the team and only 15 of his 1,026 pass attempts could be picked off by the opponents.

He helped coach Saban win two national titles as a starter but his NFL career has mostly been as a backup.

Expand Tweet

Coach Saban retired last month after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide. He has since taken up golf as a sport and even took part in the 2024 Phoenix Open Pro-Am tournament amid cheers of ‘Roll Tide’.

How will McCarron fare against his former head coach on the golf course? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: "Put Nick Saban on the cover": CFB podcasters make unique suggestion for EA Sports' upcoming game as Alabama legend enjoys retirement