Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, shared a snap of herself in an outfit she loved a great deal on Instrgam. So much so that she had to repeat it. And for that, she has been applauded by her football legend father.

Deiondra is the eldest daughter of Coach Prime and has been a steadfast supporter of his all through. And the Buffaloes coach has also given her a public shout out every now and then.

Here is the snap of the outfit that the Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter loved so much that she wore it twice.

“Losing people is a part of growing up. I ain't lost an individual I needed back yet. I loved this outfit so much I had to wear it twice lol,” Deiondra said in the caption of the Instagram post.

Her father noticed the post and decided to applaud his daughter publicly.

“She is a REAL 1,” Sanders said in the comments.

Deiondra recently revealed that she was dating rapper Jaquees by posting snippets from a Christmas party the new couple attended. She also went around her boyfriend’s native town to give out Christmas gifts with him. She is having an eventful life.

But it isn't the first time that her father has said something about her on social media.

When Deion Sanders called out Deiondra Sanders for her hair product obsession

Deion Sanders recently posted a snap of Deiondra Sanders and called her out for her hair. Sanders revealed that his daughter had gone to get her hair done and he needed the photo because he hadn't seen her hair in many years.

“Wigs and Lacefront, I bind you in the name of Jesus,” Sanders wrote in an IG story.

It turned into a hilarious father-daughter situation on social media as Deiondra responded to Coach Prime’s joking barbs with a quip of her own. She said that it was always one’s own people who troll a person like the Colorado coach had. She shares a great relationship with Sanders and was with him through his debut season in Colorado.

And the funny quips and shoutouts are expected to keep coming in the future as well.

