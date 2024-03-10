$50 million worth Deion Sanders opens up about the “most fun” he had as a 2-sport athlete - “The hood was good to me”

Deion Sanders is a living legend in the sports world. He etched his name in history with stints in the NFL and MLB. The sports icon shared insights into what he considers the "most fun" period of his illustrious career as a two-sport athlete.

The fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Sanders had a remarkable career trajectory, as he starred in both football and baseball.

Reminiscing about those days, $50 million worth Deion Sanders (according to Hot New Hip Hop) took to Instagram, sharing a throwback picture and expressing nostalgia for his time as a two-sport athlete in Atlanta. He said,

“This may have been the most fun I had as a 2 sport athlete playing Football & Baseball in the ATL. Loved both of my teammates from both Organizations and the city was off the hook."

"#YoungPrime #560Sec #MagicCity #Club21 Prime wasn't saved then but he was SAFE in the ATL. The hood was good to me & I was good to the hood.”

His contract gave him the flexibility to also play in the MLB. He even attempted the extraordinary feat of playing professional football and baseball on the same day in 1992.

Deion Sanders enjoys a luxurious lifestyle

Beyond his athletic endeavors, Coach Prime has seamlessly transitioned into a successful college football coach, who is currently leading the Colorado Buffaloes. His journey from a two-way athlete to now being a coach has rewarded him with riches.

His opulent lifestyle has always found ways of creeping into the news. Commanding a real estate portfolio of over five mansions, three New York City apartments, and seven California villas, the 56-year-old earns roughly $1.1 million from rental income alone.

Recently, his sons — Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr. — pooled their resources to gift him a stunning mansion in Colorado.

Sanders is also an avid automobile enthusiast, flaunting a lavish collection of rides, including a classic 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC, a Porsche 911 Carrera, a Lamborghini truck, and more.

Coach Prime's financial empire extends beyond coaching. His net worth reflects earnings from a dual-sport career, media endeavors, and a lucrative $29.5 million coaching contract with the Buffaloes. Sanders' Prime Time and Coach Prime brands contribute a significant chunk to his income as well.

