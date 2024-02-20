Deion Sanders shares a close bond with his kids, always supportive of their endeavors in every field. He also lets them know that he is proud of them regularly, something every kid longs to hear from their dads. That is exactly what happened when Coach Prime’s oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., came out with a song back in 2021.

Bucky took to Instagram on Monday to share a message he received from his father about the release of his song. Coach Prime wore a 'Well Off' brand jacket to show how proud he was of him.

“Made this song in 2021. Look at God,” the 30-year-old captioned the post.

The lyrics of the song talk about Bucky wanting his people to be proud of him. $50 million worth Coach Prime sent an adorable message assuring his son that it was indeed the case.

“I love and I’m proud of my Good ole Good ole son,” the message from the Buffaloes boss read.

Bucky has achieved a lot in his field and is currently the head of a sprawling business empire of his own. Apart from creating music, he also handles the social media of the Colorado football program and Coach Prime himself. The ‘Well Off' brand deals with all the merchandise related to Sanders.

When Deion Sanders picked his oldest son as the most talented

In season two of the ‘Coach Prime' documentary, the Colorado boss talked about his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. Picking the 30-year-old as his most talented young man, Coach Prime said that he has always been gifted with a multitude of talents.

“Bucky is arguably my most talented young man. He's a college graduate from SMU. He’s always been gifted a multitude of things. But I don't know if he had a direction.

He just slowly but surely found himself on the other side of the camera. It began just a hobby, but now he’s one of the pivotal players in his space,” Sanders said in the Amazon documentary.

Prime Time has been clear: do whatever you want to do but be the best in your field. His oldest son surely has done that and that makes the NFL legend so proud of him. The best part? He isn't shy about letting him know about it.

