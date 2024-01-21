Jayden Daniels has had a terrific year in 2023. The quarterback led the LSU Tigers to an excellent record despite not being able to win any silverware. However, he made up for the lack of team silverware with the highest individual accolade in college football: the Heisman Trophy.

If the Heisman wasn't enough for his achievements, the QB got another honor from his high school. Daniels' alma mater, Cajon High School, named their stadium after their star alumnus. He took to Instagram and shared his thoughts after the change of name.

Here is what former LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has to say on his high school naming stadium after the Heisman 2023 winner.

“Thank you to everyone who came out in the rain it's all love fr.. forever grateful,” Daniels wrote in his Instagram story, while sharing the picture of the name.

Daniels was a quarterback for the Cajon Cowboys in San Bernardino, California, before he joined the LSU Tigers. In his senior year of high school, he led his team to the state championship game, but they lost by a narrow margin. He had an impressive season, with 4,515 passing yards, 60 touchdown passes, and only four interceptions.

Cajon celebrated the quarterback's legacy by naming their football field 'Jayden Daniels Stadium.' There have been and will be many Heisman winners. But how many of them could say that they have an entire football stadium named after them?

Jayden Daniels: The Heisman year

2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation

The $563,000 NIL-valued QB achieved a lot in the 2023 season. He had already established himself as an elite college quarterback, but the just concluded season put a stamp on that fact. Daniels threw for 3,812 passing yards and scored 40 passing touchdowns for the team. And the opposing defenses could intercept just four of his 327 pass attempts.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and a Heisman nomination for their quarterback. And when he went to receive the coveted prize, he was already wearing a custom suit with photographs of him hitting the Heisman pose as if he predicted his win that night.

Daniels has declared for the NFL draft and might become a high first-round pick in a few months. But getting a stadium named after himself will always be up there on the list of his most outstanding achievements.

