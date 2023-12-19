Jayden Daniels draft projection: 5 best NFL fits for LSU’s Heisman-winning QB

Jaylen Daniels announced on Monday that he's going to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin and end his collegiate career. The LSU quarterback is set to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and doesn't want to risk an injury.

While Daniels is not going to be touted as an elite prospect such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, there's still a ton of value in drafting him. He developed massively during his final year at LSU and is a good prospect.

Check out some teams who could be looking to acquire Jayden Daniels' services:

5 teams who could draft Jaylen Daniels:

#1 - New York Giants

The Giants won a few games this season and basically played themselves out of the Williams/Maye sweepstakes. By drafting Jaylen Daniels, they could let him develop as they ride out Daniel Jones' contract before releasing the veteran after the 2024 season. He would make an exciting pick for the franchise.

#2 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders are trying to develop Sam Howell, but new regimes always think about new quarterbacks - especially when the new regime also involves new ownership. If they do hit the reset button and let Howell search for greener pastures, then Daniels becomes a plausible option, especially as he'll be within their range.

#3 - New England Patriots

Maybe a last dance for Bill Belichick? It's clear at this point how much the Patriots need a new quarterback, because there's no way they could go with Mac Jones for another season. He would probably need a bit of time before becoming a starter, but who's better than Belichick to develop a guy with untapped potential?

#4 - Arizona Cardinals

Now here it gets interesting. Kyler Murray's return has been a good thing for the Arizona Cardinals, and it's clear he's an above-average quarterback. But he has an expensive contract, and the roster needs a lot of new tools. They know they're not going to compete in 2024 as well, so they might give the rookie a year or two to develop on a cheap contract.

#5 - New York Jets

Just like the other New York team, what if you get the LSU prospect and let him develop for a year? Imagine if he's learning from Aaron Rodgers before taking over from the veteran in 2025. Stable quarterback play for over a decade would be on the way.