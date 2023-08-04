$65 million commitment for Oregon from Big Ten expansion if Tony Petitti gives membership and the Pac-12 dissolves

Big Ten expansion continues to be at the forefront of the conference's mind as they continue to look for new programs to join. However, it seems like they might have found a way to entice teams to join over either staying with their current conference or joining a competing conference.
Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel sent out a series of tweets about the Big Ten's commitment to programs in terms of their expansion bids and what that would look like.
This sounds like something that could be happening soon as offering an extraordinant amount of money, like they are, is incredible. Just like Wetzel said, this is going to be at least an equal amount of money to the best deal the Oregon Ducks are going to get.
The Big Ten expanding west could be a major storyline for the remaining month of the 2023 college football offseason. The Oregon Ducks should choose the Big Ten over any other conference despite not getting a full share. They can continue to evolve into a top program and increase their brand to get better talent and that will be a huge plus with a significant pay increase than the Pac-12 is able to dish out.
What else is out there for Big Ten expansion?
Big Ten expansion seems to be heading west as they already have the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans joining in 2024. With the Pac-12 media rights looking shaky at best right now, things look difficult to not take even a partial share from the Big Ten distribution of their own media rights.
The Oregon Ducks could be a strong addition as they have shown the ability to be a plus football program. There are rumors of Clemson and Florida State as well. However, western expansion could be the best for the future.
The Big Ten is primarily focused on the central portion of the United States and adding west coast teams is a travel nightmare each week. However, if the Big Ten expansion were to focus on the west coast with the Pac-12 faltering, this makes the conference stronger.
Of course, the Big Ten can decide to really expand across the continental United States but that makes them more difficult to get eyeballs. The focus on the west will be something that makes things easier as travel and a west coast hub for the conference are major pluses.